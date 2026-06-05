6 unique places to stay during your summer getaway

You’ll need more than a day to fully experience the natural beauty, incredible dining and outdoor adventures of Starved Rock Country. Fortunately, the area offers a variety of distinctive lodging options where you can relax and recharge after a day of exploration. Whether you prefer a historic lodge or marina-front resort rentals, there’s a perfect place to stay for every traveler in the heart of Starved Rock Country.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

1 Lodge Lane, Oglesby - Starvedrocklodge.com

Treat yourself to a relaxing vacation and getaway in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks.

Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or to cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica - Kishauwaucabins.com

Perched above the Vermilion River, just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins brings guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Kishauwau’s cabins are spaced apart far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still only being a short drive from some premier attractions in nearby canal towns such as Utica, Ottawa and La Salle.

Whether you’re looking to cool off after a hot day of river rafting on the nearby Vermilion during the summer or a place to stay warm while trying to spot bald eagles in the winter, Kishauwau’s cabins can accommodate. All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable year round.

Camp Aramoni

809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica - CampAramoni.com

Camp Aramoni is a boutique campground and event venue that’s redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests in a former 19th century brickyard, this lavish accommodation is located just 90 minutes south of Chicago. This artisan experience combines the thrills of a classic camping experience with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Choose from 11 safari-style tents to enjoy the highest level of hospitality wrapped into a secluded natural landscape.

Breakfast, dinner and s’mores are included in your reservation price - while cocktails, coffee, handcrafted picnics and chocolate flights are available à la carte. Be sure to follow Camp Aramoni on Facebook and Instagram to learn about upcoming special events and dinners open to the general public.

Harbor Inn – Vacation Rentals by Heritage Harbor

1851 Old Chicago Rd, Ottawa - visitheritageharborinn.com

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the ideal destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Being in the center of Starved Rock Country means you can explore authentic Illinois while you discover yourself in the great outdoors. With dozens of lavish and modern rentals nestled along the Illinois River, you’re bound to experience a stunning sunrise or sunset over the water.

Enjoy convenient on-property bike and boat rentals, then dine at Harbor House by Valentino’s for breathtaking views and delectable food. From towering, two-story, open-floor-plan villas to chic minimalist “bunkies,” there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at Heritage Harbor.

Starved Rock Treehouses

1208 IL-71, Ottawa - StarvedRockTreehouses.com

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind escape in the treetops at this new 26-acre luxury resort on the eastern edge of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Treehouses is an unforgettable destination for those looking to relax, unwind and reconnect with nature. Each modern-rustic treehouse features a spacious living room, full bath, and multiple bedrooms, along with custom touches like sliding barn doors, spiral staircases and handcrafted shelving.

Enjoy the warmth of an electric fireplace or bonfire pit, or take in the forest views from expansive two-story decks, one of which rises more than 20 feet above the ground. Treehouses sleep up to eight guests and provide direct access to sandstone bluffs, wooded hiking trails and the park’s stunning canyons and scenic overlooks.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 Route 178, North Utica - grandbearresort.com

Utica’s Grand Bear Resort, located just outside Starved Rock State Park, features a variety of cozy suites, cabins, villas and more than 11,000 square feet of event space. Grand Bear also is home to a massive, 24,000-square-foot indoor water park, featuring play zones, slides, a wave pool, lazy river and 15-person hot tub.

Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Starved Rock area, Grand Bear Resort is a great place to host your next family gathering, wedding, holiday party, meeting or family getaway. Come experience the oasis where relaxation meets adventure.