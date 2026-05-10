Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: A visit from cousins and Joe makes a portable garden bed

Yesterday was a nice sunny day to do laundry. It was windy, but the sun made the towels soft and fluffy. I have two big bags of laundry that I brought home from my sister Verena’s house that I want to wash sometime this week.

We had rain and thunderstorms during the night. Nothing kept us awake. How thankful we are when a storm passes through, not leaving any damage. Sometimes in life, we have “storms” pass through, and so often as humans, we forget that we don’t have to carry these troubles alone. We can turn to God to help carry our burdens and put our trust fully in Him. What would I do without Him? Let us pray for each other. Life doesn’t get easier. Taking time daily out of our busy schedules is important.

I need to get this column written. Daughter Loretta asked if she could come over today with her three little ones while Dustin is at work. I think she is glad to get out of the house with three energetic children, ages 1, 2 and 3. It is a lot for any mother, but to also have a handicap and getting around with the aid of a mobility scooter is even more challenging. It’s nice to have her just across the road. I would miss these little ones if someday they weren’t to live close by.

Loretta said they ask almost daily if they can come to Grandma’s house. And they love coming to Aunt Neena’s (Verena). Verena is always so good with children. I hope someday she and Daniel Ray will be blessed with their own. She has always loved taking care of children and often has two or three on her and on her scooter.

Yesterday, before I started with laundry, daughter Lovina and 8-and-a-half-month-old Brooklyn came over for a while. Brooklyn was so full of smiles. I figured the laundry could wait and spent time enjoying her. Time goes so fast, and these sweet little angels grow up faster than we realize.

Sunday, we attended church at our niece Elizabeth and Manuel’s house. The service was held under a tent, but it was quite cozy in there with two heaters going. By lunch time, it had warmed up outside. It was a sunny day, which also helped warm the tent. Our two daughters, Elizabeth and Susan, and their families are in this church district. I enjoyed having my grandchildren take turns sitting with me. Grandson Ryan sat with Grandpa Joe for much of the service. After he lost his daddy, Mose, he would sit with Joe during church services. He seems to remember that attachment to Grandpa Joe.

We had our friend Jodi take us to church as we took sister Verena with us. She has a hard time getting into a buggy. She was here for almost two weeks, but had plans to go home with her sister Emma on Sunday evening.

Saturday, son-in-law Daniel Ray helped Joe make a raised garden bed on wheels. Joe wanted to get some tomato plants planted already, but was afraid it would frost yet. This way, he can push it in at night.

We were happy to see cousins Simon and Judy stop in for a visit on Saturday afternoon. They had been in the area for a reunion. They live on the same property as my Aunt Leah, who is 91 and a year older than my mother would be. Simon is her son, and Judy is Joe’s cousin. They brought some of their family along in two 14-passenger vans. We had a nice visit with them, reminiscing about times years ago.

God’s blessings!

Peanut Butter Spread was prepared for church service. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Peanut Butter Spread 2

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 cup marshmallow creme

1/4 cup corn syrup

Combine all ingredients and mix well. I prefer more marshmallow creme. More or less of each can be used to your preference.

Homemade Church Cheese Spread

6 pounds Velveeta cheese

1 1/2 cups butter

8 cups of cream

Put everything in a big roaster and bake at 150 to 200 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes until all is melted. Remove from oven. Cover with plastic wrap to prevent a crust from forming while cooling. The spread is served on a sandwich with or without meat. It is good just spread on bread with some pickles.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.