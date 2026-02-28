Eye On Illinois: Bears’ ask invites state to fully examine statewide property tax structure

At the risk of becoming a single-issue writer, it’s time again to talk about the family-owned Lake Forest pro football franchise seeking to extract whatever benefits possible from state and local government officials in order to realize the dream of diversifying the portfolio by becoming real estate developers.

The House Revenue and Finance Committee Thursday voted 13-7 along party lines to advance House Bill 910 – the Payment in Lieu of Taxes or “megaproject” legislation – to the chamber for a floor vote. The House adjourned before doing so, however, and won’t return for session until March 18. So even though the Senate has seven regular session days scheduled the next two weeks, the soonest that chamber could have a look is March 24.

On one level, this entire debacle sheds useful light on the legislative process to taxpayers and voters who rarely spare a thought for Springfield. On another, it has illuminated the need to actually reexamine the state’s entire property tax structure, not just for corporations promising massive private developments. Don’t hold your breath.

With that said, here are two other topics to cleanse the palate:

MORE VOTING CENTERS: House Bill 2770, currently assigned to the Ethics & Elections Committee, would allow election authorities to establish additional vote centers beyond the one required under a 2020 state law. For those who have never utilized the option, voting at a center is almost exactly like showing up on election day at your local polling place, except the center can issue a ballot for every precinct in the county. It’s an excellent hybrid for those who want to avoid Election Day itself but prefer the security of marking ballots with county officials and judges present in person.

State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, introduced this bill about 55 weeks ago, but with it back in a real committee, perhaps there’s a chance it advances during the spring session. The State Board of Elections has a searchable list of early voting, grace period registration and election day vote center locations. Visit tinyurl.com/VoteCenterSites to locate your county’s options.

ILLINOIS OLYMPIANS: The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, but the 2026 Paralympics are set to begin March 6, also based in Milan and Cortina. As space allows, I’ll spotlight Illinois natives competing for the U.S. Today’s feature is Josh Misiewicz, a La Grange native who graduated from the College of DuPage in 2010. Misiewicz played hockey for St. Mary’s University before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost both legs while on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2011 and took up sled hockey while recuperating at Walter Reed Hospital. This will be his third Games and a chance to bring the country its fifth consecutive sled hockey gold.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.