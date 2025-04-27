Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Good Friday spent with family

It’s a cool April evening with a temperature of 53 degrees. The wind makes it feel colder than that though. I washed clothes, and they dried on the lines. It was a challenge trying to keep the clothes on the lines with the wind.

Daughter Verena had a doctor appointment this afternoon. She needed someone to go with her to load and unload her mobility scooter, so I went with her.

This will be a busy week, with the garage sale for sister Verena being held here Saturday, April 26. The pole barn is packed with many useful items. Plans are to have a barbecue chicken benefit drive the same day. Proceeds will go toward a handicapped-accessible buggy for son Kevin, age 19.

We only have our son Benjamin here to lift him into the buggy when we want to leave. Sometimes Benjamin has other plans, and then Kevin doesn’t have a way to leave. The handicapped-accessible buggy will have a lift like daughter Loretta’s and Dustin’s buggy has. This will make it possible for anyone to take him to church or wherever they need to go. Kevin is over 6 feet tall, so it’s not an easy task to lift him into a buggy. It will make it easier on him, too.

Do I thank God enough to have the ability to care for myself and not depend on others? It takes patience on both ends, his and the caregiver. So often we take our health for granted. Kevin keeps a good attitude toward life and does well to accept his handicap. I think he would love to hear from others who are also disabled and face the challenge of not being able to walk.

God doesn’t give us more than we can handle. We take one day at a time, and sometimes even an hour at a time. Sometimes I catch myself watching other boys Kevin’s age and what all they can do. Then I think what could’ve been. God has a plan for each of us, and we need to accept what his plan is.

The grass is lush green now, and rhubarb, asparagus, tulips and other spring dandies are popping up everywhere. I love this time of the year. April 20 was Easter, reminding us of Jesus dying on the cross for our sins. In the afternoon, Joe and I attended the ordination of a new minister in our neighboring church district. Six men were in the lot, with it falling on the youngest of the six. May God help him accept his new place in the church.

A potluck supper followed afterward, but Joe and I came back home. Our church district took in the food for the potluck. I fried chicken for our supper and made mac and cheese. Dustin, Loretta and the children also attended the ordination and then joined us here for supper.

On Good Friday, we had a very nice day. Our whole family of 29 came for the day. It was precious, and we made memories. I love cooking for the whole family. Joe and the men grilled 25 pounds of chicken. Besides that, the menu consisted of mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, lettuce salad, deviled eggs, colored hard-boiled eggs, cheese, hot peppers, celery, carrot sticks and onions, and dessert was ice cream, brownies, cookies and zucchini bread.

The eggs were colored by Denzel and Byron. This was their first attempt at coloring eggs. I’m sure their parents have more than one story they could tell from that experience. Ha! After lunch, the candy-filled eggs were hidden around the yard. The children closed all the curtains so they wouldn’t be tempted to peek where the eggs were being hidden. We gave them Easter baskets that I had made for them, so they were entertained while the eggs were being hidden.

Then, the fun began. We turned 13 children loose to go look for eggs. Well, 3-month-old Kylie needed help. They were all happy with what they got. How precious when you hear the little children tell each other what Easter stands for in their sweet innocence.

I hope your Easter was blessed! May God bless you every day!

Grandchildren race to hunt eggs on Good Friday. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Lovina will have a book signing from 3 to 5 p.m. May 2 at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 at Shipshewana on the Road, Lake County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point, Indiana.

Rhubarb delight pudding

2 cups rhubarb, cut fine

4 tablespoons water

½ cup sugar

1 3-ounce box cherry gelatin

2 cups whipped topping

Simmer rhubarb, sugar and water in a medium-sized pan until tender. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Cool until partially set. Fold whipped topping into the rhubarb mixture. Chill and serve.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.