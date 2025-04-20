Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: A new deacon is ordained

This is Monday morning, and my week looks extra busy. I will try not to let it bring me any stress, though, and take one day at a time. Life is precious, and we need to treasure every day. It can change so quickly, and we never know who will not be here to see when tomorrow comes. We do not know what the future holds, but we do know “who” holds it.

Yesterday we had Communion services, which is always good to be reminded of the story of Jesus and how he suffered and died so we can be forgiven for our sins. Good Friday is this week, so everyone will be off work on Friday. We will have Fast and Prayer Day in the morning, then the whole family will come for lunch. This will seem extra special to have them here all at once since we don’t get together as often on Sundays with half of the family in another church district now. They have church services on the opposite Sunday that we do. Easter Sunday, some of our family will have their Communion service that day.

Communion services usually start at 9 a.m. and end around 3:30 to 4 p.m. Yesterday, our church district ordained a new deacon. Our deacon and his family are moving to Montana this month, so we had to ordain a new one. When we ordain a new deacon or minister, every member votes in private, and the men with two or more votes are put in the lot. A slip of paper is put in one of the church songbooks. The same number of men in the lot is how many books are set out on a table. Each book has a rubber band around it. Once the bishop calls out the names of the men chosen, they take a book and sit down in the front row in front of the ministry from oldest to youngest. Their wives sit behind them.

Yesterday, there were six men chosen for the lot. The bishop then starts looking at each book to see if the slip of paper is in there. If not, he hands the book back to them. Yesterday, the lot fell on our neighbor Levi. He was the youngest and was the last book opened. There are some intense moments during this time, waiting to see who God calls for the new position. No campaigning is done, and each member prays for guidance on whom to cast their vote for. Once the man is chosen, his wife sits beside him as the bishop reads him his calling. Everyone then goes through to encourage the newly ordained deacon and his wife, and family. A potluck supper is then served before everyone heads home.

Family members from other church districts can come to attend the ordination. The ladies from the neighboring church district brought supper in for the potluck. Next Sunday, when their church will ordain a new minister, the ladies from our church will make the food for their potluck.

I usually like to have a bowl of colored eggs for Easter Sunday, which I’ll have on Good Friday instead this year. We usually hide play eggs for the grandchildren to find. I will have a grand prize in one of the eggs. We don’t tell them there is an Easter bunny. They know we hide the eggs. I also like to play a few games with our adult children and their spouses. Last year, we played a left, right game, reading the story of Jesus being crucified. Gifts were passed out to every few persons, then as I read the story and whenever I said left or right, they had to pass the gift in that direction. When the story ended, the person with the gift could keep it.

Easter is always a reminder that hope should never be lost, for as dark as the road may seem, there is always light at the end of it. May all your prayers be answered, and my wish to you and your loved ones is that God will shower you with his many blessings. Have a Blessed Easter!

The boys' first fishing trip of the season. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Lovina will have a book signing from 3 to 5 p.m. May 2 at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 at Shipshewana on the Road, Lake County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point, Indiana.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tot Casserole

2 pounds frozen tater tots

4 chicken breasts or 4 cups diced chicken

5 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 ounce package ranch salad seasoning

6 slices bacon

2 cups shredded cheese of your choice

Cook chicken in a skillet until done. In a large casserole dish, place frozen tater tots on the bottom. Place chicken on top. In a small pan to make gravy, melt butter and then gradually add flour and milk until it slightly thickens. Stir in the ranch seasoning and pour over the chicken. Crumble bacon and sprinkle over gravy. Top with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

