Views: Build Illinois Homes Tax Credit is the right call for the state

In high-pressure moments, when everything is on the line, leaders must be able to make the right call. As March Madness takes hold this spring, Illinois lawmakers are encouraged to make the tough call regarding affordable housing.

Growing up in a family of eight children in Southeast Missouri, I knew what it meant to struggle. We didn’t have indoor plumbing until 1966, when my mother moved us to Alton, Illinois, in search of a better life. That experience shaped my understanding of the critical need for safe, affordable housing – something too many families in our state still lack today.

Throughout my career in education, including decades as a school superintendent in the Metro East, I have advocated for families from all backgrounds. I often made tough decisions to ensure children had access to stable housing and health care – essentials for academic success. I’ve seen firsthand how a safe and affordable home can change a child’s future.

Many may also know me from my time on the basketball court, where I refereed 12 NCAA Final Fours and high-profile international games. Officiating taught me that leadership requires making the right call, even when it’s unpopular. The same principle applies to public policy. I urge Illinois lawmakers to support the Build Illinois Homes Tax Credit – a bright, innovative solution to our state’s affordable housing crisis.

I believe this legislation could be a game-changer. It bridges financing gaps, providing the final push developers need to move projects forward. This tax credit is a low-risk investment for taxpayers. Private investors supply the funds upfront, and the state issues credits only after developments are completed and families move in. It’s a fiscally responsible way to create much-needed housing while spurring economic growth.

I recognize the profound impact affordable housing has on communities and the complex challenges in securing financing for these developments. This spring, the Sunnybrook Community in Alton will open its doors, offering 40 affordable homes to help sustain Madison County’s growing workforce near St. Louis. Beyond providing much-needed housing, this project has driven millions of dollars in local investment, created high-quality jobs in construction, and strengthened local businesses with up to $4 million in material purchases from area suppliers.

Sunnybrook became a reality thanks to a one-time grant from the state that leveraged existing private investment and was bolstered by federal housing tax credits. However, many other promising affordable housing developments across Illinois remain stalled due to financing gaps. Without renewed investment from Springfield, these shovel-ready affordable housing developments might never break ground, leaving communities without desperately needed housing.

The Build Illinois Homes Tax Credit will close those financing gaps by making the critical commitment for developers and investors to give these developments the green light. More than half of the states nationally have adopted credits like Build Illinois Homes to drive affordable housing investment. During these trying times, people need safe, affordable housing and education, health care, and social service support. All work together to lift people and their communities.

I want to commend Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois legislators for prioritizing affordable housing and encourage them to support the Build Illinois Homes Tax Credit. This is the right call for working families, communities, and the future of our state. Let’s make the right call and give Illinois families the homes they deserve.

• Ed Hightower is a retired educator and college basketball referee who lives in Edwardsville.