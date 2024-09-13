Eye On Illinois: Keeping questions on statewide ballot requires extra citizen effort

Let’s put the praise on pause.

Last month I wrote fondly about Missouri voters placing three meaningful petition initiatives on the November general election ballot in stark contrast to Illinois, where Democratic lawmakers this spring quickly crowded the ballot with toothless advisory questions.

On Aug. 13, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the petitions had enough valid signatures. Two measures would amend the state’s constitution, overturning a near-total ban on abortion and legalizing sports betting, while the latter would amend state law to establish a $15 minimum wage.

But that certification wasn’t permanent. According to the Associated Press, Republican lawmakers and abortion opponents filed a lawsuit challenging the 380,000 signatures, alleging the petition “misled voters” with incomplete information, contravening a state law governing the process. A county judge agreed Friday, but rather than remove the question himself, allowed advocates a last-minute state supreme court appeal.

That ruling came a day after a different judge ruled Ashcroft’s summary of the ballot question had its own “unfair, insufficient, inaccurate and misleading” language.

The court Tuesday ruled the measure will stay on the ballot, a different outcome from when Illinois lawyers successfully struck potential constitutional amendments to change the legislative mapping process. The particulars are different, but the sentiment is similar: the people have to work twice as hard to exercise power.

PREVENTIVE ACTION: Wednesday’s column touched on the wisdom of investing in preventive care – for mental and physical health conditions – as a way of reducing downstream costs. But another story this week reminds us that doing things right on the front end also saves in the long run: On Monday, a federal grand jury awarded $50 million to a 34-year-old Chicago man imprisoned from 2008 until 2018, when a court vacated his conviction for being an accomplice to a murder based on a coerced false confession.

I’d just as soon see affordable cancer screenings, readily available counseling services and by-the-book interrogations for altruistic reasons, but some people are more motivated by the price tag associated with pounds of cure. Ounces of prevention are often a sound investment, but some lessons seemingly must be learned the hard way.

MAKE A PLAN: Along with regular reminders to become informed and active voters, it’s worth a bit of space to discuss the actual logistics of casting a ballot. It’s relatively easy to find information on your Election Day polling place along with mail-in and early voting options, but those don’t cover everyone. The State Board of Elections is observing Disability Voting Rights Week by promoting alternatives and accommodations such as curbside voting, home-based electronic ballots for people with print disabilities, visual aids, audio-tactile keypads and more. Local election authorities have more information. Everyone’s vote matters.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.