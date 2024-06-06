Eye On Illinois: Bears could take a page from push to complete $8.5B O’Hare project

Kevin Warren should consider placing a phone call to Jamie Rhee.

Warren, still fairly new in his role as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, has struggled to convince government officials they should contribute public money to what is supposed to be a signature accomplishment: a $5 billion stadium development complex.

The Lake Forest football team actually wants to redevelop the old horse track site in Arlington Heights, but ran a reverse play a few weeks ago and recommitted to Chicago’s lakefront by pledging $2 billion toward a new facility just south of Soldier Field. Both plans have sputtered like the team’s historically inept offense, and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch seemingly forced a punt with remarks delivered to WTTW Monday:

“As we’ve said to the Bears over and over again, to the White Sox, and also to the Chicago Red Stars, there’s just no appetite to use taxpayer funding to fund stadiums for billionaires,” Welch said. “Even after the election.”

So how can Rhee help? Currently Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner, Rhee has an extensive resume of municipal work, including serving as general counsel for the 2004-2008 O’Hare Modernization Program. She doesn’t work alone, obviously, but as her agency pushes to complete another major project, there is a clear blueprint for making a compelling argument.

Last month, the Illinois Economic Policy Institute issued a report titled “Cleared for Takeoff: The Economic Impacts of Completing the O’Hare 21 Modernization Program” (tinyurl.com/ORDproject21). Among its highlights are the potential for almost 100,000 new jobs by 2033, increasing O’Hare revenues by $280 million annually and increasing state and local tax collections by at least $60 million per year.

Clearly, there are differences between pro sports and international travel, aside from the fact the $8.5 billion O’Hare project is actually off the ground while the football stadium exists only in digital renderings. But Rhee’s team is armed with the kind of data Warren can only dream of wielding.

As with any situation where public or private officials flash gaudy economic impact numbers, scrutiny is warranted. The IELPI email touting its study claimed the “expansion will grow the economy by $20B.” Enough to trigger any skeptic. But the city’s airports are public. Study data is rooted in things such as annual airport financial reports and city agency programs along with vetted economic modeling software.

The Bears are family-owned, and like most sports franchises notoriously protective of financial records. Economists have roundly rejected the kind of impact projections used to sell the public on stadium subsidies because the reality is they involve using taxpayer resources to make it easier for private companies to increase earnings.

Without a true accounting, Warren should never get cleared for takeoff.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.