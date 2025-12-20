Column: Polo celebrates Christmas in fine fashion

It is below zero and my house, which I usually keep at 75 degrees, is hovering around 70. My legs do not work well in cold weather but I try to keep moving in order to get ready for the family gathering which is coming soon. Maybe I will try a little baking and get the oven going.

I am proud of myself for getting out the other night and going to the old opera house for a play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Patty was picking me up and my daughter, Susan, told me that I needed to go. I am glad I listened to her because I had a wonderful time. I loved the new blue chairs and found them most comfortable. I remember the old opera house seats and sat in them numerous times.

The sound system is great and I did not have trouble hearing. I loved everyone performing and the play put me in a definite Christmas mode. One cannot get enough of the old Christmas story and watching the children as they played their parts beautifully was amazing. I will look forward to the next play.

Polo’s Christmas celebration came off in fine style and Polo Historical Society had two full trolleys and two partial ones.

Many people then came into the museum and visited with Kevin and myself. Kevin had actually cleaned out the parking lot at 1:30 at night in order to have it all cleaned for people to park. He also had the museum all back in order for the day. Many saw the old newspaper table for the first time. I wonder where Paul Graehling managed to find that years ago. It is a treasure.

I had driven around Polo the day before to see where I could easily navigate with my walker. Centennial School was fine, so early the day of Polo’s celebration I went to Centennial School mainly to get some of Beth Green’s baked goods. The cars were unbelievable and of course we were still having Breakfast with Santa for the kids. I went back home and waited for a while.

Then I went back and parking was better for me. When I entered the gym, I was amazed at all the vendors. They said there were 30 some of them and they all had beautiful Christmas things they had made. I first went to the PEO booth to check that out and of course I had to buy a Christmas bucket of Christmas balls for the tree. Now I already had tons of assorted balls but these were green and sparkly and I love just seeing them in the container. I also got a puzzle for Archer, who loves little detailed things. Then I found Beth’s booth and got some baked things.

As I looked around the gym before I left, I thought this would be a super place to do your Christmas shopping. I just do not have that much shopping to do anymore. I shop mainly for the great-grandchildren now. It certainly was a busy day in Polo for the Polo Christmas Festival.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.