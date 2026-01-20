Bertolet Memorial Library challenges readers with ‘Road Trip With a Book’ to celebrate nation’s 250th

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with “Road Trip With a Book”. Explore all the U.S. has to offer and challenge yourself to read a book set in each of the 50 states in 2026.

Valentine Votives, 2 p.m. Feb. 16: Want to get out of the house? Head over to the library in Leaf River. We will have a cute frosted votive candle craft. This activity is aimed at middle school through adults.

February Food Drive: Headed to Aldi? Grab an extra box of cereal, taco shells, or can of peas. The library will be collecting nonperishable food items in February to fill the community pantry at RVC.

Stories With Stacey: 10 a.m. Thursdays. K is for Kite! Up next, the letter L. Stories With Stacey is back working its way through the alphabet with fun stories, activities, and snacks.

E-Books and audiobooks are back: Introducing the Palace Project app, your newest e-reading experience. Access the library’s e-books in one simple app. Enjoy thousands of free books from the Palace Bookshelf as well as exclusive titles available only to you in Palace. Download the Palace Project app for Android or Apple iOS today.

Adult Book of the Month

“If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen is a true story about three sisters in Washington who endured unimaginable pain growing up from the one who they should be able to trust the most. This created a bond between them that no one could break. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your copy.

Spice of the Month

Chili powder: Explore the history of chili powder and spice up some old favorite recipes with some new ideas. Pick up your sample at the circulation desk.

New releases

Adult Books

“Calder Strong” by Janet Dailey

“Return of the Spider” by James Patterson

Chapter Book

“Dog Man Big Jim Believes” by Dav Pilkey

Picture Books

“Mama Car” by Lucy Catchpole

“Grumpy Monkey Mine!” by Suzanne Lang

DVD

“Downton Abbey The Grand Finale”