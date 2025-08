Kinley Northrup races her horse to the finish line in one of the barrel racing divisions at the T & A Bucking Bulls Rodeo during the Ogle County Fair on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Bull and bronc riding were the main events at the T & A Bucking Bulls Rodeo held during the Ogle County Fair on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Oregon. A “mutton busting” gave kids a chance to try to ride a sheep, and a clown and trick horse rider also entertained the crowd.