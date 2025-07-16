Unique station wagon one gem at Byron’s Hib Reber Memorial Car Show

Bill and Joann Wagaman of Rockford sit behind their 1965 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser station wagon at the 34th Annual Hib Reber Memorial Car Show in Byron on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Bill and Joann Wagaman of Rockford brought their classic Vista Cruiser station wagon to the 34th Annual Hib Reber Memorial Car Show in Byron the old-fashioned way – they drove it.

“We drive it to all the shows. It’s not what you would call an absolute car show entry, but we have a lot of fun with it,” said Bill as he sat with Joann behind the tailgate of the 1965 Oldsmobile - the predecessor to vans and SUVs.

The classic station wagon proudly displayed its road-worn, wear and tear from its days of carrying families across the United States. Its spiffy, unique glass skylights located along each side of the roofline surely provided the best views of mountains and skies as families climbed inside for vacation.

“We’ve driven to Seattle, Reno...over,” said Bill.

The Wagamans purchased the station wagon in 2004 and for 21 years they have grown its collection of wagon-related materials that they now bring along to car shows.

“We had a 1950 Oldsmobile for 42 years,” said Bill. “We don’t buy cars we marry them.”

The Vista Cruiser was one of the 100-plus vehicles displayed at annual show, held at the United Church of Byron, 701 W. Second St.

Entries vied for 50 awards chosen by participant voting and included dash plaques for the first 200 entries. All proceeds from the show were donated to Serenity Home & Hospice.

The 1957 Chevy that stood above Sam's Drive In made an appearance at the 34th Annual Hib Reber Memorial Car Show in Byron on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Entries included sleek race cars, sturdy trucks, vintage campers, and some other unique vehicles.

Another locally familiar station wagon was the 1957 Chevy that sat above Sam’s Drive-In before the popular restaurant closed two years ago.

The owner, Jered Janeski, of Rockford, brought the car to Saturday’s show along with his other station wagon, a 1958 Chevy DelRay ambulance used at the Rockford Speedway.