Forreston FFA Students compete in the District 1 FFA proficiency areas

FORRESTON – Four Forreston FFA members traveled to Geneseo High School on March 6 to compete in the district proficiency (Record Book) Competition.

Kyla Lamm competed in the area of Sheep entrepreneurship. Dausyn Heslop competed in the area of Swine Entrepreneurship and placed second.

Emma Lenkaitis was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Dairy Entrepreneurship and Justin Myers was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Diverisfied Crop Entrepreneurship.

Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Emma and Justin were selected as the District 1 winners by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area.

Emma is the daughter of Albert and Jodi Lenkaitis of Winnebago. Justin is the son of Dave and Gail Myers of Adeline.

“Receiving this honor now makes Emma and Justin eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion, IL on Saturday, March 22,” said FFA Advisor Kelley Parks.

Justin was also selected as the District 1 FFA Star Farmer.

“Illinois FFA recognizes four outstanding FFA members in each of the five FFA Districts in Illinois, including the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience. Each is honored with the District Star Award for outstanding FFA and agricultural education accomplishments,” Parks said.