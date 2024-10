Thea and Sophie McHorter, ages 6 and 2, checked out a Mt. Morris fire engine in their Halloween costumes on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris' Trunk or Treat held in conjunction with the Fall Family Festival in the village's square. Thea and Sophie attended the event with their grandmother. (Earleen Hinton)

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris partnered with the Fall Family Festival in Mt. Morris on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 for its Trunk or Treat on the village square. The event included candy, decorated trunks and fun for kids and their families. The Fall Family Festival was sponsored by the Let Freedom Ring Committee and featured a craft show, penny carnival, costume parade, pumpkin carving contest and concessions.