Dogs and one goat ‘dash’ in Polo, raise $500 for Rock Falls animal shelter

Samantha Adams of Rock Falls carries her 3-year-old pup, Equinox, in a backpack to the 2024 Doggy Dash in Polo on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Equinox is recuperating from a torn ACL, but still wanted to attend the fundraising event. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Mario, Princess Peach and Luigi along with their pups in tow came ready to walk Saturday at the 2024 Doggy Dash.

One local goat also showed up for all the fun.

Under sunny skies with mild temperatures, 45 dogs and their owners – or significant others – lined up for a costume contest before heading out on a 5K run or one-mile walk – all to benefit a Rock Falls animal shelter.

Organized and run by members of Polo High School’s Student Council, participants also received treats and swag, or more appropriately “wag” bags, from Pet Supplies Plus of Dixon.

“It was a good turnout and such a nice day,” said Emily Meinert, Polo High School teacher and student council adviser.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Happy Tails Humane Society, Rock Falls. Treats and gift bags for the dogs were provided by Pet Supplies Plus in Dixon, with manager Erik Winters also serving as one of the costume contest judges.

Costumes this year included the Joines-Meinert family dressed as characters from the Mario video game and Leo, a 125-pound Great Dane who proudly wore a tiara and tutu.

“He doesn’t mind it all,” said Isabella Bergstrom as Leo strutted above the other dogs with his tiny tiara glistening in the morning sunlight.

As the pups and their walkers left the Polo High School football field, Sweetie, a 7-month-old goat led by Polo High School senior Katelyn Rockwood, joined in.

Sweetie provided a nice cadence of “bleats” as she started walking with the pack past the high school in the one-mile walk.

“I decided to bring her,” Rockwood said. “She’s good on a leash.”

Some of the canine participants gave Sweetie a curious glance and a couple of half-hearted sniffs, but kind of shrugged and then trotted away.

Meinert said the event was created three years ago as a fun event for dogs and their owners while also providing a way to raise funds for a local animal shelter.

This year’s recipient was Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls. Michelle Longtin, Happy Tails’ director, brought two dogs to the event who are currently available for adoption.

Ashley, a rat terrier, hung out with Longtin as the pack went on its walk. But Charlie Brown, a playful 6-month-old pit, immediately joined in the fun. Led by PCHS student Alayna Young, he even planted several puppy kisses on Young after completing the walk.

Iris, an 11-week-old puppy, decided to chew on her leash for the duration of the event. “Uh, she’s a puppy,” said Iyianna Drowns, also a PCHS student.

Equinox, a 3-year-old mini Aussiedoodle, rode in a backpack carried by Samantha Adams of Rock Falls. “He tore his ACL and can’t walk,” Adams said.

Heidi Miller of Forreston and her 6-year-old Goldendoodle, Penny, easily won the 5K race, meeting up with all their humans and canine friends at the finish line.

About Happy Tails

Happy Tails is a limited-intake, no-kill facility that shelters and cares for stray and abandoned dogs and cats until they are adopted into loving, permanent homes.

“We promote pet adoption and humane education. Happy Tails is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” according to its website. For more information, call or text 815-626-2994.