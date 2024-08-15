Oregon firefighters rescue 10 people after canoes, kayaks overturn in Rock River

Two kayakers make their way south on the Rock River toward the Castle Rock State Park boat launch on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Oregon firefighters were called out three times over the weekend to rescue paddlers from the river after their canoe or kayak tipped over after hitting debris. Recent flooding on the river has left trees and branches submerged below the river's surface. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Police and fire officials are reminding anyone who ventures out on the Rock River to wear a life jacket and pay attention to debris in the water.

The reminder follows four recent incidents in which rescue personnel were called to help 10 paddlers in a span of three days after their vessels overturned.

At 11:32 a.m. Aug. 9, the fire department and police department were dispatched to an area just east of Clay Street on the Rock River after a report of a canoe tipping over after hitting debris in the water. Two passengers went into the water. Both individuals were able to swim safely to shore without injury, police said in a news release.

The fire department deployed its rescue boat and successfully brought the canoe back to shore. Both passengers reported that they were not injured and did not require medical attention, according to the release.

At 12:42 p.m. the same day, the departments responded to another call involving a tipped canoe with passengers in the water in need of assistance. The fire department again deployed its boat and was able to rescue the passengers and bring the canoe to shore.

All individuals involved in both incidents were wearing life vests, which contributed significantly to their safety, according to the release.

At 12:30 and 5:16 p.m. Sunday, the agencies were called for water rescues near the Route 64 bridge, again for capsized canoes.

“As a reminder, we encourage everyone who plans to enjoy the river to do so safely. Always wear a life vest and remain vigilant of debris or other hazards in the water. Your safety is our top priority,” Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins said in the release. “The Oregon Police Department would like to thank the Oregon Fire Department for their dedication and quick response.”

Water levels remain somewhat elevated in the Rock River, and flooding earlier this summer has left trees and branches and other debris lurking below the surface.