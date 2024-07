Michelle and Nora Rogers, 7, of Oregon, run through the final color station at the Oregon Park District's color run on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Runners and walkers got doused with powdered colors as they made their way through the course at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The air was heavy and temperatures hot, but the colors were flying anyway at the Oregon Park District’s 2024 Color Run on Tuesday

Runners and walkers started their route through Oregon Park West in their bright white T-shirts navigating their way through several color stations where volunteers sprayed a rainbow of colors at them as they passed.

They finished the course by the shelter near the upper parking lot covered in red, yellow, blue and orange colors.