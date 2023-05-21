8-year-old child dies in car accident near Oregon

OREGON – An 8-year-old child was killed Friday, May 19, when the car he was riding in overturned several times on a rural road east of Oregon.

Conner Ewald was pronounced deceased at the scene following the 5:46 p.m. accident, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

According to the sheriff’s department release, deputies responded to the 5500 block of South Watertown Road for a single vehicle rollover accident.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound vehicle being driven by Abbey Ewald, 32 of Rochelle, traveled off the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest,” the release said.

“Abbey Ewald was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, Conner Ewald, age 8, was pronounced deceased at the scene. This accident remains under investigation with charges pending. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Oregon Fire/EMS,” the release said.