Rochelle Park District Board: Pool painting proposal approved

From left to right: Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger and Commissioners Melody Worthington and Dale Wells participate in a meeting on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at The REC Center in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday, Jan. 19, to approve a $26,000 bid from IPS Inc. to paint the main pool at Spring Lake.

The park district received two bids for the work, which will take place in the early spring, Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger said. The baby pool at the facility was repainted last spring.

Pecover Decorating Services was the second bid received and that business saw scheduling conflicts for the work.

Equipment

The board voted unanimously to purchase new cardio equipment for The REC Center for $12,343 from Midwest Fitness. The purchase includes a new treadmill and a seated elliptical.

The park district recently saw a treadmill become inoperable and the cost to repair it was over half of the cost of a new treadmill. The old treadmill’s spare parts will be used for repairs of other units. Seated ellipticals are among the most-used equipment at The REC, Ohlinger said.

Bonds

The board voted unanimously to issue two sets of bonds for park operations. The first set of bonds was $559,000 in tax-exempt general obligation park bonds with Stillman Bank at a 3.05 percent interest rate.

The second set of bonds was $568,000 in taxable general obligation park bonds with Central Bank at a 3.9 percent interest rate. Two bids were received for each set of bonds. The park district saw better rates this year for its bond issuance than it did last year.

The bond issuance was handled for the park district by Raymond James, which serves as its municipal adviser and provides long-term and capital planning and debt and financial assistance.

Board member

The board voted unanimously to appoint Melody Worthington to an open commissioner position. The board member position was vacant since the resignation of Kristi Gonzales last year.

“I know she’ll do a great job,” Commissioner John Dobbs said. “She’s been raising her family in our town and they’ve been using our facilities for 20 years. It makes sense.”

Permit

The board voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit for the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce’s Lucky Hub Dash, which will take place March 14. The event will start and end at Flannigan Park and will utilize the bike path from 8-11 a.m. The board also waived the deposit and permit fee for the chamber’s 5K fundraising event.