State job fair July 27 in Dixon, online, for multiple agencies, various jobs

DIXON – A job fair involving five state agencies that are looking for, among other things, correctional and security officers, medical workers at all levels, and engineers and accountants will be held July 27 at the AFSCME union hall in Dixon and online.

The departments of Corrections, Human Services, Children and Family Services, Transportation and Commerce & Economic Opportunity will be participating.

The hiring event will be held in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local union hall at 622 Palmyra Road and online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Go to https://bit.ly/3O39lGz to register for the online event and for a webinar and tips on attending a virtual job fair.

Open positions include medical director, residential services supervisor (who knows ASL), social worker, psychologist, CNA, nurse, mental health technician, activity therapist, support services worker, food service supervisor, dietician/cook, housekeeper, accountant, IT worker (ISS I and ISA I), correctional officer and correctional officer treatment trainee, security officer, engineer and engineering technician, highway maintenance worker and snowplow operator, shipping and receiving store clerk, and technical manager.

Go to work.illinois.gov to learn more.