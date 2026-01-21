Rochelle Township High School speech team earns 1st place at United Township tournament

On Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, the Rochelle Township High School speech team earned first place at the United Township High School tournament. (Photo provided by Laurie Pillen)

The Rochelle Township High School speech team earned first place Saturday, Jan. 17, at the United Township High School tournament.

Individuals who earned finalist honors included:

Varsity division

Derek Swartz - first place - Humorous Interpretation.

Matilda Gonser - first place - Informative Speaking.

Abby Losoya - first place - Poetry Reading.

Matilda Gonser - second place - Radio Speaking.

Derek Swartz/Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Duet Acting.

Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Alayna Smardo - second place - Original Oratory.

Bella Biggs - third place - Prose Reading.

Connor Macklin - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Daphne Wise - third place - Humorous Interpretation.

Bella Biggs - third place - Oratorical Declamation.

Bobbie Henning - fourth place - Original Oratory.

Theia Venuso - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Austin Cruz - fourth place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Bobbie Henning - fifth place - Original Comedy.

Alex Soto - sixth place - Original Oratory.

Daphne Wise - sixth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Next-in division

Lily Wengelewski - first place - Informative Speaking.

Austin Cruz - first place - Original Comedy.

Sophia Losoya - second place - Prose Reading.

Alayna Smardo - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Ben Hayes - third place - Informative Speaking.

Ben Hayes - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Julian Groves - fourth place - Original Comedy.

Lydia LeFevre - fourth place - Original Oratory.

Sophia Stein - fourth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Bella Marrufo - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Brock Dickey - fifth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Molly Kedzie/Lily Wengelewski - fifth place - Dramatic Duet Acting.

Savannah Elshoff - fifth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Connor Macklin - sixth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Om Shah - sixth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Layla Block - sixth place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Gavin Villatoro - sixth place - Informative Speaking.

Alex Soto - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Paolo Guijosa - sixth place - Original Comedy.

Makayla Manarchy - sixth place - Prose Reading.

Novice division

Lydia LeFevre - first place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Savannah Elshoff/Makayla Manarchy - first place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Om Shah - second place - Radio Speaking.

Molly Kedzie - third place - Prose Reading.

Brock Dickey/Bella Marrufo - third place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Barbara Palmer - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Speakers of the week were Matilda Gonser and Daphne Wise.