Rochelle Township High School hosts I-8 Conference speech meet, takes 2nd

Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference speech meet Saturday, Jan. 10.
Morris took the championship, with Rochelle earning second place.
Individual Hubs who earned conference finalist honors included:
- Derek Swartz - conference champion - Humorous Interpretation.
- Matilda Gonser - conference champion - Radio Speaking.
- Connor Macklin - second place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Daphne Wise - second place - Humorous Interpretation.
- Alayna Smardo - second place - Original Oratory.
- Theia Venuso - third place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Derek Swartz/Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
- Connor Macklin - second place - Impromptu Speaking.
- Brooklyn Hull - third place - Dramatic Interpretation.
- Alayna Smardo - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Abby Losoya - third place - Poetry Reading.
- Bella Biggs - fourth place - Poetry Reading.
- Matilda Gonser - fourth place - Informative Speaking.
- Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Bobbie Henning - fourth place - Original Comedy.
- Bella Biggs - fourth place - Prose Reading.
- Daphne Wise - fourth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Brock Dickey/Bella Marrufo - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
- Ben Hayes - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
- Hailey Bunger - fifth place - Informative Speaking.
- Sophia Losoya/Abby Losoya - fifth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
- Sophia Stein - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Molly Kedzie/Lily Wengelewski - fifth place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
- Alex Soto - fifth place - Original Oratory.
- Hailey Bunger - sixth place - Impromptu Speaking.
- Bobbie Henning - sixth place - Original Oratory.
- Austin Cruz - sixth place - Dramatic Interpretation.
- Austin Cruz - sixth place - Original Comedy.
- Sophia Stein/Theia Venuso - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
- Barbara Palmer - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Paolo Guijosa - seventh place - Original Comedy.
- Sophia Losoya - seventh place - Prose Reading.
- Makayla Manarchy - seventh place - Prose Reading.
Speaker of the week was Connor Macklin.