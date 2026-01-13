Rochelle Township High School hosts I-8 Conference speech meet, takes 2nd

Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference speech meet Saturday, Jan. 10.

Morris took the championship, with Rochelle earning second place.

Individual Hubs who earned conference finalist honors included:

Derek Swartz - conference champion - Humorous Interpretation.

Matilda Gonser - conference champion - Radio Speaking.

Connor Macklin - second place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Daphne Wise - second place - Humorous Interpretation.

Alayna Smardo - second place - Original Oratory.

Theia Venuso - third place - Oratorical Declamation.

Derek Swartz/Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Duet Acting.

Connor Macklin - second place - Impromptu Speaking.

Brooklyn Hull - third place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Alayna Smardo - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Abby Losoya - third place - Poetry Reading.

Bella Biggs - fourth place - Poetry Reading.

Matilda Gonser - fourth place - Informative Speaking.

Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Bobbie Henning - fourth place - Original Comedy.

Bella Biggs - fourth place - Prose Reading.

Daphne Wise - fourth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Brock Dickey/Bella Marrufo - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Ben Hayes - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Hailey Bunger - fifth place - Informative Speaking.

Sophia Losoya/Abby Losoya - fifth place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Sophia Stein - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Molly Kedzie/Lily Wengelewski - fifth place - Dramatic Duet Acting.

Alex Soto - fifth place - Original Oratory.

Hailey Bunger - sixth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Bobbie Henning - sixth place - Original Oratory.

Austin Cruz - sixth place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Austin Cruz - sixth place - Original Comedy.

Sophia Stein/Theia Venuso - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Barbara Palmer - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Paolo Guijosa - seventh place - Original Comedy.

Sophia Losoya - seventh place - Prose Reading.

Makayla Manarchy - seventh place - Prose Reading.

Speaker of the week was Connor Macklin.