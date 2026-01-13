Shaw Local

Rochelle Township High School hosts I-8 Conference speech meet, takes 2nd

Matilda Gonser

Matilda Gonser (Photo provided by Rochelle Township High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference speech meet Saturday, Jan. 10.

Morris took the championship, with Rochelle earning second place.

Individual Hubs who earned conference finalist honors included:

  • Derek Swartz - conference champion - Humorous Interpretation.
  • Matilda Gonser - conference champion - Radio Speaking.
  • Connor Macklin - second place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
  • Daphne Wise - second place - Humorous Interpretation.
  • Alayna Smardo - second place - Original Oratory.
  • Theia Venuso - third place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Derek Swartz/Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
  • Connor Macklin - second place - Impromptu Speaking.
  • Brooklyn Hull - third place - Dramatic Interpretation.
  • Alayna Smardo - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
  • Abby Losoya - third place - Poetry Reading.
  • Bella Biggs - fourth place - Poetry Reading.
  • Matilda Gonser - fourth place - Informative Speaking.
  • Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Bobbie Henning - fourth place - Original Comedy.
  • Bella Biggs - fourth place - Prose Reading.
  • Daphne Wise - fourth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Brock Dickey/Bella Marrufo - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
  • Ben Hayes - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
  • Hailey Bunger - fifth place - Informative Speaking.
  • Sophia Losoya/Abby Losoya - fifth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
  • Sophia Stein - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Molly Kedzie/Lily Wengelewski - fifth place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
  • Alex Soto - fifth place - Original Oratory.
  • Hailey Bunger - sixth place - Impromptu Speaking.
  • Bobbie Henning - sixth place - Original Oratory.
  • Austin Cruz - sixth place - Dramatic Interpretation.
  • Austin Cruz - sixth place - Original Comedy.
  • Sophia Stein/Theia Venuso - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
  • Barbara Palmer - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Paolo Guijosa - seventh place - Original Comedy.
  • Sophia Losoya - seventh place - Prose Reading.
  • Makayla Manarchy - seventh place - Prose Reading.

Speaker of the week was Connor Macklin.

