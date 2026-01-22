Whiteman joins Stillman Bank as senior VP and chief credit officer

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Jennifer Whiteman as senior vice president and chief credit officer, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president and CEO. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

In her new position, Whiteman will be responsible for managing the credit culture of the bank by overseeing loan approvals, loan documentation, risk management and credit-related compliance efforts. She will be located at the bank’s Roscoe office at 5250 Bridge St.

With over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, Whiteman’s previous leadership roles include director of credit administration and senior credit officer, as well as chief credit officer.

She holds a bachelor of science in economics from Beloit College, an MBA from Rockford University, and has advanced her financial expertise through programs at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Graduate School of Banking and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our team,” Hughes said. “Her leadership and extensive experience in credit administration will be instrumental as we build on our strong foundation and support the bank’s continued growth.”

A Rockford and Loves Park native, Whiteman now resides in Shirland Township with her husband and three daughters. Outside of work, she enjoys staying active, cooking, thrifting with her daughters and reading.

For more information on Whiteman or to find out more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, call 815-623-1800.