Byron handles IC Catholic Prep 28-6 to advance to 3A semifinals

Byron linemen Dalton Norris (53) and Braiden Hammes (54) celebrate after the Tiger's 28-6 win over Elmhurst IC Catholic in 3A quarterfinal action at Byron High School on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

In a 28-6 win over IC Catholic Prep in the 3A semifinals, undefeated Byron did something teams all season failed to do – shut down the vaunted Knights passing attack.

According to Byron defensive coordinator Sean Considine, it was months in the making.

“We knew we’d be playing IC as far back as the summer. That’s when we started planning our pass defense against them,” said the former NFL player. “We used a zone pattern match, and the kids really executed. And when the quarterback scrambled, we were still in position.”

IC quarterback Nate Lang, with over 2,000 yards throwing this year, never got into a rhythm and was plagued by dropped passes. The Knights (8-4) did not score until four minutes were left in the game.

“We didn’t execute and made too many mistakes,” Lang said. “The difference in the game was they didn’t make mistakes.”

Another difference was someone other than all-state running back Caden Considine making big plays on offense for Byron. In the second half, Dawson Criddle had a 66-yard touchdown run, and Kole Aken had a 60-yarder to set up 4-yard Considine score.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Sean said. “I’m fine with small gains (16 rushes for 72 yards), especially with the way Dawson and Kole ran.”

Both teams were effective in moving the ball in the first half, but the only score was a 1-yard TD by Considine in the second quarter to end a 16-play drive. It was made possible by a roughing the punter penalty.

“That was huge,” Byron coach Jeff Boyer said. “This game was closer than the final score.”

The Knights had plenty of chances in the first half, but were decimated by mistakes, starting with a dropped potential TD pass on the first drive. The next possession (14 plays) saw running back KC Kekstadt gaining the bulk of the yardage and Grant Bowen keeping it alive with a sideline grab on fourth-and-14, but a 28-yard field goal was no good.

A 26-yard pass from Lang to Bowen in the final minute of the half put IC in the red zone again. A holding penalty and three incompletions stalled the drive.

“We should have been up 17-0,” said IC coach Bill Krefft.

Byron’s only error of the first half was a fumbled pitch attempt by quarterback Andrew Talbert that stopped a drive at IC’s 20. That didn’t faze the shifty signal-caller, who baffled the Knights defense with his running ability.

Talbert intercepted Lang late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

“I was in deep coverage and read the guy’s slant,” Talbert said. “We are so prepared, because we have the best coaches in the state.”

On Byron’s opening possession of the second half, it was Talbert getting outside for a 30-yard run to key a 13-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Aken scored from 5 yards out to make it 14-0, with David Cunningham making his second of four straight PAT kicks in the windy conditions.

Gracious in defeat, Krefft did not use the wind as an excuse for his team’s struggle to pass.

“All the credit goes to Byron,” Krefft said. “They executed better than we did. We’ll learn from this and get better.”

With 7:40 left and the wind at his back, Lang scrambled and passed his way to a Knights 80-yard scoring drive. It was Bowen catching an 11-yard pass for the TD, but lineman Kade Politsch blocked the extra point to keep the score at 14-6.

Byron's Dawson Criddle fights off IC Catholic's Grant Bowen during 3A quarterfinals at Byron High School on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. The Tigers won the game 28-6 to advance to the state semifinals. (Earleen Hinton)

After losing the bulk of a big and powerful line, it was the 6-2, 230-pound Politsch leading the Tigers newcomers.

“We knew coming in they were bigger than us, but we’ve made a big jump this year,” Politsch said. “Small town 3A football isn’t a joke. The Catholic League has to respect us. An advantage for us is having the best community and coaches in the state. That creates a built-in bond.”

With the overflow crowd at Everett Stine Stadium on edge after IC’s score, it was Criddle calming everyone’s nerves on the very first play after the kickoff by breaking loose for his long touchdown and a 21-6 Tigers lead.

“That was a great team we beat,” Criddle said.

Criddle led everyone with 120 yards on 13 carries. Kekstadt hit 100 yards on 15 attempts.

After Talbert’s interception, Aken ripped off his long gainer, almost identical to the outside counter of Criddle’s.

“Coming in, I felt we could run the ball,” Boyer said. “I really like the physicality we showed and am proud of the team as a whole.”

Byron will hit the road on Saturday, Nov. 22 for a 2 p.m. game with former BNC foe Richmond-Burton in the semifinals. R-B owns a 2-0 edge in the playoff series.