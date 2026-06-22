Ogle County property transfers for June 15-19, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Christopher Van Horn and Randi Van Horn to Reda Muhammad, 1 Parcel: 208 Flambeau Ln in Taylor Township, $5,000

Alexis Ladd to Arturo Juarez Guevara, 1 Parcel: 800 S 7th St, Rochelle, $130,000

Scott Garman, Scott M Garman Tr, and Michael Hardesty to Kenneth A Bernardin, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-22-400-006, $1,404,040

Alexis M Brooks-Larsen and Alexis M Brooks-Larsen to Harold F Brooks and Kathleen A Brooks, 1 Parcel: 401 N Woolf Ct, Rochelle, $125,000

Angela L Martin Bakener and Jonathan D Bakener to Victoria Hinkle and Matthew Hinkle, 1 Parcel: 2320 W Oregon Trail Rd, Oregon, $403,000

Summit Farmland Iv Llp to Robert Devries and Danielle Devries, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-17-100-003, $1,960,000

Rebecca T Huntley and Kim D Huntley to Christine M Gorman, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Unit 607, Rochelle, $100,000

Tyler Bettner and Felisha Bettner to Kaitlyn Nicole Elder, 1 Parcel: 205 E Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $156,560

Elio M Melara to Jose Aguilera, 1 Parcel: 114a&B, N Fremont St in Dement Township, $170,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to David Anthony Higham, 1 Parcel: 1257 Glacier Dr, Byron, $339,405

Quit Claims

John T Orlando and Brook E Orlando to John T Orlando Trustee, John T Orlando Tr, Brook E Orlando Trustee, Brook E Orlando Tr, John T Orlando, and Brook E Orlando, 1 Parcel: 5600 E Greatview Dr, Marion, $0.00

Timothy W Spohn to Tiena L Bialas, 1 Parcel: 423 Birch Ln in Taylor Township, $0.00

Michael A Cefaratti to Meghann A Cefaratti, 1 Parcel: 2876 N Kilbuck Rd in Lynnville Township, $0.00

Dawn M Kaiser to Alicia Oleson, 1 Parcel: 127 Flambeau Ln, Taylor Township, $0.00

Glen Arthur Johnson to Glen Arthur Johnson, 1 Parcel: 15638 E. Timberlane Drive in Monroe Township, $0.00

Quoc Anh Tran to Quoc Anh Tran, Tuyen Nguyen, Quoc Anh Tran Trustee, Tuyen Nguyen Trustee, and Tran Family Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 178 N Silver Ridge Dr in Rockvale Township, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Harold G Diehl Trustee and Almgd Land Holding Tr to Aileen H Diehl, 1 Parcel: 2420 N Freeport Rd in Brookville Township, $0.00

Janet Nielsen Trustee, Janet E Nielsen and Janet Nielsen Tr1 to April Marie Nielsen, 1 Parcel: 4815 E Walden Rd in Marion Township, $150,000

Deeds in Trust

Robert Borgen to Robert B Borgen Trustee and Robert B Borgen Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 300 Main St in Pine Rock Township, $0.00

Robert Borgen to Robert B Borgen Trustee and Robert B Borgen Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 1380 S Lowell Park Rd in Pine Creek Township, $0.00

Robert Borgen and Tracy L Bergen to Robert B Borgen Trustee and Robert B Borgen Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 1364 S Lowell Park Rd in Pine Creek Towmship, $0.00