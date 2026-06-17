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Ogle County News

Spiritual Unity of the Tribes gathering is June 25-28 in Oregon

Camp Lowden is located at 4418 S. Scout Road, east Oregon.

Camp Lowden is located at 4418 S. Scout Road, east Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

A four-day gathering centered around native ceremonies, ancestral wisdom, nature awareness and community will be held in Oregon from June 25-28.

There will be daily youth activities, sunrise ceremonies, storytelling with elders around the sacred fire, sweat lodges and more.

Drop by for lunch and discussion, participate in a workshop, or camp out all weekend.

The gathering will be held at Camp Lowden Scout Camp, 4418 S. Scout Road, Oregon.

The event is free and open to all. Donations are welcome. For more information, go to www.sut-gatheringofeagles.org.

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Shaw Local News Network

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