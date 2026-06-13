Polo’s Grobe named to UW-Whitewater Dean’s List

More than 3,500 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester. Among the honorees was Polo’s Courtney Grobe.

Honored students demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 3,552 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.