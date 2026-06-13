Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club visits the Discovery Center

On May 23, the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club took a trip to the Discovery Center in Rockford. Pictured are Kristen and Lydia Sherburne in front of the tornado. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club took a trip to the Discovery Center in Rockford on May 23.

Kristen from the Discovery Center gave the club a tour of the center. The Discovery Center has a lot of activities for kids to participate in.

There is a tree house and climbable stairs as you enter the center. Some of the activities are the tornado, outdoor science park and different demonstration carts with several activities to do.

Upstairs is the Tot Spot, which is a miniature world for kids to play in. There is a vet clinic, house, doctor’s office and pizza parlor to play in and to let imaginations go wild.

Over the summer the center has family Friday events that include several STEM activities and the soon-to-come Red White and Boom, which will include some fireworks, exploding foam, sparkler making and other fun activities.

The center will also soon be opening a Nature Grows Character activity area that is inspired by many of the local forest preserves.