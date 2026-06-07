Oregon Public Library’s summer reading program begins

Registration is ongoing for the 2026 youth summer reading program at the Oregon Public Library.

A youth program, June 1 through July 18, is available to Oregon Public library district residents 3 years old through 11th grade. Activities, books, prizes, story times, special presenters, and more are all a part of the program. There is also an Adult Summer Reading program. Registration is required, so contact the library for more details.

Book Clubs

The Oregon Public Library has five adult book clubs: the 2WBC (second Wednesday of the month), Afternoon Book Club (third Wednesday of the month), Cocktails and Crimes (once a month on Sundays) , Books on Tap (fourth Tuesday of the month) and Fantasy Book Club (once a month, days vary).

Preschool Story Time

There are stories, crafts, activities and fun for children 18 months to 6 years at 10 a.m. every Monday. Registration is required.

Knit & Crochet

Monday: 1 p.m.: This group meets every Monday and is open to anyone. From beginner to expert, all skill levels are welcome to join. Bring any handcraft and work on it while socializing. Registration is requested; visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com

Oregon Writers Group

Second Tuesday of the month: 10 a.m. The OWG is a gathering of writers or writer-wannabes who meet to support each other and further their own writing. The purpose of the group is to help and encourage you in your writing. If you need brainstorming ideas, we can help suggest ideas or aid with the creative process.

OPLD Dial-A-Story & Oregon Public Library StoryWalk at Oregon Park West

Call 815-732-2724, follow the prompts and presto...a story! Current story is “Logan’s Greenhouse” by Jay Nay Brown-Wood. Now available at the Oregon Public Library Story Walk is “If You Plant a Seed” by Kadir Nelson.