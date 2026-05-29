Hall retires from St. Paul Lutheran School in Rochelle as principal after 40 years in education

Steve Hall has spent the past 40 years as an educator at Lutheran schools in the region. He recently retired as the principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Rochelle after nine years in that position.

In 1986, Hall started as a physical education teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School in Lombard. Fifteen years later, he was made principal at the school and did that for two years. He then worked as an athletic director, middle school English teacher and coach at Immanuel Lutheran School in Dundee.

His next stint came at Rockford Lutheran from 2015-2017. He then accepted the principal position at St. Paul in 2017.

“In my first 10 years in education, I just had people that helped me to really enjoy the profession,” Hall said. “I grew up in the Lutheran Church and went to Lutheran schools my whole life, so it’s part of my fabric. My kids went to school and I taught all of my kids. It just became who I was. I never had a desire to do anything else. And I really have enjoyed it. I love the kids.”

Hall said a principal at a small private elementary school like St. Paul “has to wear a lot of hats” without a curriculum director, assistant principal, admissions director or athletic director. He was fortunate to have staff he could rely on over the years to help with the workload, along with supportive families.

The success that St. Paul students have gone on to find at Rochelle Township High School and in their careers can be attributed to families and staff at the school, Hall said.

“To watch them go from being little kids to flourishing in leadership roles in the community is amazing,” Hall said. “Our kids are always committed to being the best they can be. A school like this can’t exist or function without parents, congregation members and teachers all working together. It has to be a total team effort. Any accolades or glory I get as a principal are not mine. It’s about the team. Our community knows how to support its school staff on every level.”

As his final year drew to a close, Hall said he had a handful of moments that made him emotional, namely students saying goodbye to him on their last day of school. In retirement he plans to spend time with his grandchildren, along with doing some fishing and golfing. He’ll continue to be active in his church and the Rochelle community and will be working part time at Rockford Lutheran.

Hall’s top point of pride at St. Paul over the past nine years was the Christian faith in the school, followed by the success students had at St. Paul and at RTHS academically and athletically.

“And I take pride in the fact that St. Paul is more than a school,” Hall said. “It’s a community and a family and all of the aspects that come with that. Every single day I’ve walked into a building as an educator, I’ve given it everything I had. It’s been a sentimental journey this year. I’ll miss the kids the most.”

Hall believes that religion helps “exponentially” with other aspects of life, namely education. That’s why he enjoyed spending his career at the intersection of education and religion.

“We always try to meet kids where they are, educationally and spiritually,” Hall said. “Being Christian does not make us exclusive. Being Christian makes us accept everyone the way they are.”

Hall said two reasons kept him coming back to education every year: The kids and sharing the love of Jesus.

“I want people to remember that I tried to do my job the best I could every single day,” Hall said. “I always led with my heart and genuinely cared about people. I have so much gratitude for the opportunity to be here and the people that supported me. It’s been fun to become a part of this community. This school and community are small, but mighty.”