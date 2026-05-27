United Way of Ogle County announces return, expansion of Summer Eats meal program

United Way of Ogle County recently announced the return of its Summer Eats meal program, providing free grab-and-go meals to children and teens in areas of Ogle County while school is out for the summer. (Photo provided by United Way of Ogle County)

United Way of Ogle County recently announced the return of its Summer Eats meal program, providing free grab-and-go meals to children and teens in areas of Ogle County while school is out for the summer.

The 10-week summer program will run from June 3 through Aug. 5, helping to ensure local children continue to have access to nutritious meals during the summer months. Each week, children and teens can receive three free grab-and-go meals. No registration or ID is required.

“Our goal is to make sure families have easy access to meals during the summer when school is not in session,” Ashley Richter, executive director, said. “We are proud to continue growing this program and serving even more communities throughout Ogle County this year. We hope to continue to grow the program into more communities every year.”

United Way of Ogle County is especially excited to expand the program into Mt. Morris and Stillman Valley for the first time this summer.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Oregon: Oregon Public Library, Wednesdays during open hours

Mt. Morris: Mt. Morris Public Library, Wednesdays during open hours

Stillman Valley: Valley Covenant Church, Wednesdays from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Polo: Polo Public Library, Thursdays during open hours

Monetary donations are also being accepted to help support the Summer Eats meal program and ensure meals remain available to local children and families throughout the summer. Donations can be made online at www.uwogle.org or mailed to United Way of Ogle County, Box 382. Dixon, IL 61021.

For more information about the Summer Eats meal program and volunteer opportunities, visit www.uwogle.org.