Byron Bank to celebrate 60 years of family owned community banking with June 26 event

Byron Bank recently announced the return of its annual lemonade stand contest on Friday, June 26.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the green space outside Byron Bank, located at the corner of Second and Washington streets in Byron.

This year’s event holds even more meaning as Byron Bank celebrates 60 years as a third-generation family-owned community bank serving northern Illinois communities since 1966.

The lemonade stand contest was created to encourage and support young entrepreneurs by giving local kids the opportunity to create and operate their own lemonade stands while building confidence, creativity, and business skills in a fun and welcoming environment.

Participants will compete for prizes including best lemonade and best decorated stand.

In addition to the lemonade competition, the event will feature hot dogs and chips available in the green space, a live broadcast from Kris Wexell and 102.3 The Coyote, ByronFest wristband giveaways and family-friendly activities.

“As we celebrate 60 years as a third-generation family-owned community bank, we wanted this event to be more than just a contest,” said Samantha Ciaccio, marketing officer at Byron Bank. “This day represents what community banking is really about – supporting local families, encouraging young people, and bringing the community together in a meaningful and fun way.”

Registration for the lemonade stand contest is free and open through June 24. Participants can register online at byronbank.com/byron-banks-lemonade-contest or stop by any Byron Bank location for registration forms and lemonade stand kits.

Community members are encouraged to attend the event, support the young entrepreneurs, and help Byron Bank celebrate 60 years of community banking.