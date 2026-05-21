Forreston High School holds honors night, scholarship winners named

Forreston High School held its annual honors night May 12.
The class of 2026, which has 46 seniors, was honored for its academic, athletic and leadership contributions. Throughout the evening, students received over $1 million in funding through both collegiate and local scholarships. The awards were sponsored by local organizations, families and businesses. The following students were recognized as award winners:
- American Legion Honorable Mention Award – Jayda Perkins and Hunter DeWall.
- American Legion Award – Danica Fong and Jeremiah Newill.
- Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program Scholarship – Hunter Miller and Olivia Loppnow.
- Colony Brands Scholarship – Hailee Vogt.
- Compeer Financial Scholarship – Kyla Lamm.
- FFA Alumni Scholarships – Hunter Miller and Kyla Lamm.
- Bocker Ruff Grain Scholarship – Hunter Miller.
- My Friend’s Closet Scholarships – Kyla Lamm.
- WACC Student Recognition Scholarship – Jeremiah Newill.
- WACC Student of the Year Computer Technology – Jeremiah Newill.
- WACC Student of the Year Welding – Brady Zipse.
- Stephenson Service Company Scholarship – Hunter Miller.
- Stephenson County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Hunter Miller.
- DCFS Scholarships – Noah Genandt, Min-Jee Johnson and Ivan Reyna.
- Gary and Lorene Stamm Family Scholarships – Hunter Miller and Kyla Lamm.
- Lucille Bruning Memorial Trust Scholarships – Brady Gill and Braelyn Kloster.
- Bernie Empen Memorial Scholarship – Hunter Miller.
- Morrison Tech Counselors Scholarship – Blake Wittig.
- Van Merchant Agriculture Grant – Hunter Miller.
- Gallagher Engineering Scholarship – Danica Fong.
- Citizens State Bank Scholarship – Hailee Vogt.
- Solutions Bank Scholarships – Noah Genandt, Emma Hundertmark, Kyla Lamm and Elizabeth Ludwig.
- Link Family Scholarships – Emma Chamberlin, Min-Jee Johnson, Elizabeth Ludwig and Kaylynn Schiesher.
- Lloyd Folkerts Scholarship – Emma Hundertmark.
- Forrestville Valley Youth Network Scholarship – Braelyn Kloster and Blake Wittig.
- German Valley Lions Scholarships – Hunter Miller, Jeremiah Newill and Kyla Lamm.
- Leaf River Lions Scholarship – Kyla Lamm.
- Forreston Lions Scholarships – Kyla Lamm and Hunter Miller.
- Darrell Windle Scholarship – Blake Wittig.
- Forrestville Valley Education Association Scholarship – Kaylynn Schiesher.
- Highland Community College Scholarships – Emma Chamberlin, Brady Gill and Hayden Harvey.
- James Schneiderman Memorial Scholarship – Brady Gill.
- German American State Bank Scholarships – Emma Chamberlin and Hunter Miller.
- Lola Borchers Scholarships – Kyla Lamm, Danica Fong, Jayda Perkins and Jeremiah Newill.
- Harm & Donna Smith Scholarship – Ivan Reyna.
- Forrestville Valley Music Patrons Scholarship – Danica Fong.
- Forrestville Valley Foundation Scholarships – Caroline Bawinkel, Gavin Fox, Emma Hundertmark, Jakob Kobler, Kyla Lamm and Kayden Loomis.
- Beth Amsrud Scholarships – Danica Fong and Jeremiah Newill.
- Forrestville Valley Administrative Scholarships – Hunter DeWall and Emma Hundertmark.
- Wood Trust Scholarships – Danica Fong, Jeremiah Newill and Jayda Perkins.
- Max Wenzel Scholarships – Carson Akins, Collin Bismark, Emilee Bocker, Kaden Brown, Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Kendall Erdmann, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Noah Genandt, Brady Gill, Hayden Harvey, Jacquelyn Hernandez, Emma Hundertmark, Kyla Lamm, Kayden Loomis, Elizabeth Ludwig, Hunter Miller, Jeremiah Newill, Jayda Perkins, Drayvin Peters, Ivan Reyna, Hailee Vogt and Blake Wittig.
- Max Wenzel Partner University Scholarships – Caroline Bawinkel, Kailey Encheff, Min-Jee Johnson, Makenna Jordison, Braelyn Kloster, Jakob Kobler and Kaylynn Schiesher.
- HCC Servant Leaders – Kylie Dieterman, Emma Hundertmark, Jakob Kobler, Kyla Lamm and Jeremiah Newill.
- Recognition of Enlistment – Emma Chamberlin (Air Force National Guard), Anthony Maestas (United State Marine Corps) and Christian Ryia (United States Army).
- Education Pathway Endorsements – Kyla Lamm (agriculture), Braelyn Kloster (education) and Kaylynn Schiesher (education).
- Forreston Sports Boosters Scholarships – Noah Genandt and Hailee Vogt.
- Academic All-Conference Awards – Caroline Bawinkel, Emma Chamberlin, Hunter DeWall, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Noah Genandt, Cadan Hoffman, Emma Hundertmark, Kyla Lamm, Elizabeth Ludwig, Jeremiah Newill, Jayda Perkins, Christian Ryia and Brady Zipse.
- Senior Athletic Letter Awards – Carson Akins, Caroline Bawinkel, Collin Bismark, Emilee Bocker, Kaden Brown, Emma Chamberlin, Austin Collis, Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Kailey Encheff, Kendall Erdmann, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Noah Genandt, Brady Gill, Darin Greenfield, Hayden Harvey, Cadan Hoffman, Emma Hundertmark, Min-Jee Johnson, Makenna Jordison, Braelyn Kloster, Jakob Kobler, Kyla Lamm, Kayden Loomis, Jayda Perkins, Drayvin Peters, Ivan Reyna, Gage Rozakis, Christian Ryia, Kaylynn Schiesher, Kadin Schreiner, Hailee Vogt, Blake Wittig and Brady Zipse.
- Steve Denekas Most Varsity Letters Earned Award – Hailee Vogt and Kendall Erdmann.
- Three-sport athletes – Kendall Erdmann, Noah Genandt, Brady Gill, Darin Greenfield, Emma Hundertmark, Braelyn Kloster, Jakob Kobler, Kayden Loomis, Christian Ryia and Hailee Vogt.
- Four-year three-sport athletes – Kendall Erdmann, Brady Gill, Darin Greenfield, Emma Hundertmark, Braelyn Kloster, Jakob Kobler, Christian Ryia and Hailee Vogt.
- Top Female Athlete of the Class of 2026 – Hailee Vogt.
- Top Male Athlete of the Class of 2026 – Kendall Erdmann.
- Marketing Award – Min-Jee Johnson.
- Ever-Fi Awards (sponsored by Solutions Bank) – Logan Adams, Carson Akins, Caroline Bawinkel, Collin Bismark, Emilee Bocker, Kaden Brown, Emma Chamberlin, Austin Collis, Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Kailey Encheff, Kendall Erdmann, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Noah Genandt, Brady Gill, Darin Greenfield, Hayden Harvey, Jacquelyn Hernandez, Cadan Hoffman, Ethan Holaday, Emma Hundertmark, Min-Jee Johnson, Makenna Jordison, Braelyn Kloster, Jakob Kobler, Heinrich Krigbaum, Kyla Lamm, Kayden Loomis, Olivia Loppnow, Elizabeth Ludwig, Anthony Maestas, Hunter Miller, Jeremiah Newill, Brooklynn Parra, Jayda Perkins, Drayvin Peters, Ivan Reyna, Gage Rozakis, Christian Ryia, Kaylynn Schiesher, Kadin Schreiner, Hailee Vogt, Blake Wittig, Mackenna Zink and Brady Zipse.
- Blood Drive Participants – Carson Akins, Caroline Bawinkel, Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Kailey Encheff, Danica Fong, Emma Hundertmark, Min-Jee Johnson, Heinrich Krigbaum, Kyla Lamm, Anthony Maestas, Jeremiah Newill, Brooklynn Parra, Jayda Perkins and Ivan Reyna.
- Honor Roll Award – Emilee Bocker, Kaden Brown, Emma Chamberlin, Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Kailey Encheff, Kendall Erdmann, Noah Genandt, Brady Gill, Darin Greenfield, Ethan Holaday, Min-Jee Johnson, Braelyn Kloster, Kayden Loomis, Olivia Loppnow, Anthony Maestas, Brooklynn Parra, Drayvin Peters, Ivan Reyna, Kaylynn Schiesher, Mackenna Zink and Brady Zipse.
- Excellent Honor Roll – Caroline Bawinkel, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Jacquelyn Hernandez, Cadan Hoffman, Kyla Lamm, Elizabeth Ludwig, Hunter Miller, Jeremiah Newill, Jayda Perkins, Christian Ryia and Hailee Vogt.
- One-Year Perfect Attendance Award – Elizabeth Ludwig and Christian Ryia.
- Four-Year Attendance Award – Anthony Maestas.
- Four-Year Perfect Attendance Award – Elizabeth Ludwig.
- PECT Program – Kaden Brown, Jacquelyn Hernandez, Ethan Holaday, Olivia Loppnow and Hunter Miller.
- WACC Students of the Month – Gavin Fox, Jeremiah Newill and Kadin Schreiner.
- Daughters of the American Revolution – Danica Fong.
- Sons of the American Revolution – Hunter DeWall.
- Illinois State Scholars – Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Kyla Lamm, Jeremiah Newill and Jayda Perkins.
- Illinois Principal’s Association Award – Danica Fong and Hunter DeWall.
- National Honor Society – Caroline Bawinkel, Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Emma Hundertmark, Kyla Lamm, Elizabeth Ludwig, Jeremiah Newill and Jayda Perkins.
- Forreston Honor’s Program – Hunter DeWall, Kylie Dieterman, Danica Fong, Emma Hundertmark, Jakob Kobler, Kyla Lamm, Elizabeth Ludwig and Jayda Perkins.
- Top 10 Percent – Danica Fong, Gavin Fox, Kyla Lamm, Jeremiah Newill and Jayda Perkins.