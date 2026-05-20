Meridian CUSD 223 appoints Hilliard to school board vacancy

The Board of Education of Meridian Community Unit School District 223 recently announced the appointment of Mrs. Lisa Hilliard to fill the current vacancy on the board of education. (Photo provided by Meridian School District)

The Meridian Community Unit School District 223 board recently announced the appointment of Lisa Hilliard to fill the current vacancy on the school board.

Hilliard is a lifelong resident of the Meridian district and a graduate of Stillman Valley High School. She and her husband raised two children who also graduated from SVHS, continuing a family connection to the district and community.

Following her graduation from Rockford University, Hilliard began her career with Meridian CUSD 223 in 2003 as a classroom teacher. She served students in the district for more than 15 years before transitioning into the role of instructional coach in 2018. In recent years, she has continued to support the district as an educational consultant. During her career in education, she also served as an officer for the Stillman Valley Education Association.

“Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Lisa demonstrated her commitment to the district and a passion for student success that will make her an outstanding board member now and into the future,” Board President John Smith said.

At her swearing-in ceremony, board members expressed their appreciation for Hilliard’s willingness to serve the community and bring her well-rounded educational experience to the board of education, according to a news release.