White to retire from Rochelle Township High School after 25 years of teaching English

In recent weeks, Danae White’s Rochelle Township High School students have been learning about “Romeo and Juliet” and William Shakespeare, taking on characters and acting out their parts.

White has found that time to be bittersweet, as it will be her final time teaching the unit. She will retire this month after 25 years of teaching English at RTHS.

“The grind always goes on, so you can easily forget at times that it’s your last year,” White said. “Now it’s getting more real with doing things for the last time. It’s the last time I’m going to talk about William Shakespeare in class and see students play those characters. I’m excited to spend more time with my family. But I’ve taught for so long and it’s who I am. I’m processing that change. I’ve been really blessed to be here in this school, district and town.”

White started off her teaching career at Rochelle Middle School as a substitute teacher before becoming full time and teaching seventh and eighth grade English along with physical education and social studies.

She then took her current position at RTHS, where she’s taught English I and reading, teaching freshmen for nearly all of her 25 years. She’s enjoyed working with that age group and seeing kids settle into the school’s environment and start to prepare for their future.

“I enjoy teaching freshmen because they’re still funny and a little immature and are trying to figure out their lives,” White said. Trying to help them figure out their purpose in life gives me a little purpose in life. It always made me feel like I was making a real difference because there was still plenty of time and potential for them. They’re fun.”

White said she’s enjoyed seeing kids take a special interest in different subject matters in her classroom, whether it’s a student becoming invested in a part they’re acting out, or writing a poem and surprising themselves with the caliber of it.

“That’s the exciting part, watching students find what they have in themselves,” White said. “Kids realize they have something more to offer.”

White was previously the longtime adviser of the RTHS Key Club. She found purpose in that role and worked with the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club on various projects, including fundraisers and initiatives around town.

“Kiwanis Golden K supports so many things in this community and gives funds and time to our students,” White said. “I liked the service aspect and helping people and doing good things. The kids grow into leaders through service. It’s a good avenue for kids to find their way.”

In retirement, White plans to travel, spend time outdoors and make memories with her family. Not returning to RTHS in the fall to teach will be strange for her. She still looks forward to coming to work each day.

“I’m going to miss this place so much,” White said. “It’s the end of something, but it’s also the beginning of something else. There’s greatness in every day here working with kids when you see them do something they thought they couldn’t. Some kids don’t have much of a cheering section at home. If you can do that for those kids and show them what’s possible, they can grow into that.”

White’s fondest memories at RTHS include spirit weeks, football games, graduation days, and the years when her children attended the school.

The longtime RTHS teacher chose her profession because she wanted to make an impact on young people’s lives and encourage them and remind them of their potential.

“I hope that students felt valued and respected in my class and that they learned and had fun doing it,” White said. “I hope they had engaging lessons and enjoyed coming to class. I hope they feel like I taught them something and cared enough to make sure they were learning in a fun, engaging way. That I cared about them and wanted the best for them.”