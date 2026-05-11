Rochelle Township High School holds Honors Night for Class of 2026

On May 4, Rochelle Township High School held its annual Honors Night for the class of 2026. (Photo provided by Rochelle Township High School)

Rochelle Township High School held its annual Honors Night for the Class of 2026 on May 4.

Students were honored for their work, dedication and academic achievement. Together, they earned over $175,000 in local scholarships, along with more than $1.3 million in institutional awards.

Individual scholarship recipients

Alumni Association scholarship recipients

Class of 1964: Connor Macklin

Class of 1953: Matilda Gonser

Class of 1972: Van Gerber

Larry Casey Memorial: Alayna Smardo

Virginia Ravnaas Memorial: Keirra Clark

Ward Miller Memorial: Abby Bozinovich

Mabel Miller Memorial: Wyatt Worthington

Dr. CE Motlong Memorial: Alison Dyer

Pearl Motlong Memorial: Macy Lewis

Mr./Mrs. Willard Klewin Family: Levi Waddle

Willard Gieske Memorial: Brooklyn Hull

Marguerite Thomas Memorial: Carmella Bright

Richard Family Math/Science: Mark Green

Richards Family/Vocational: Tegan Auld

Richards Family/Vocational: Ethan David

Keith Wehner Memorial: Abril Tenorio

Tom Carmichael Memorial: Van Gerber

Christopher Heisner Memorial: Bobbie Henning

Sandra Colwill Memorial: Meredith Bruns

Stanley Ohlson Memorial: Ashley Villanueva and Cambrey Rodeghero

John M. Roe Memorial: Rylie Thomas

Prabhakar Family: Emely Hernandez

William Parsons Memorial: Kyler Dickson

Don Romes: Freddie Hernandez

General alumni scholarship recipients: Addison Bingham, Jaydin Dickey, Zach Dreska, Sam Higueros, Rylin Tabor, Ryelee Bogle, Brode Metzger, Ian Metzger, Lilly Rodriguez and Aubry Simms

RTHS Education Association: Christian Mascote

Steve Tobler Memorial: Macy Lewis and Katie Toczylowski

Leonard Carmichael Community Service: Hailey Bunger

Tyler Smith Memorial: Valerie Saldana and Ellyse Dalen

Curtis Clegg Memorial: Savanna Wilson

John Havens Memorial/ Kiwanis Golden K: Bobbie Henning

Charles Engel Rochelle Rotary: Cambrey Rodeghero

Ed Fenwick Memorial: Freddie Hernandez

Rochelle Lions Club: Jaydin Dickey and Savanna Wilson

Lions Club in Memory of Dr. Joe Thiele: Ashley Villanueva

Olivia Heitter Memorial: Ellyse Dalen, Alayna Smardo, Hailey Bunger, Reece Harris, Aubry Simms and Connor Macklin

Rochelle Hospital Auxiliary: Madigan Williams and Meredith Bruns

Rochelle Junior Tackle: Ryelee Bogle and Brode Metzger

Constellation Corporation-Byron Station: Mark Green

Rochelle Masonic Lodge: Corrie Hill, Savanna Wilson and Teagan Auld

Rochelle Fire Department: Macy Lewis

Richard Barth Memorial: Elijah Mayen and Kyler Dickson

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists: Mary Chadwick

ELLOS: Valerie Saldana

BPAC: Valerie Saldana, Lilly Rodriguez and Emely Hernandez

Central Bank: Hailey Bunger and Freddie Hernandez

First State Bank: Ryelee Bogle

Rochelle Chamber of Commerce: Meredith Bruns and Alana Anderson

Rochelle Athletic Booster Club: Mark Green, Isabella Biggs, Meredith Bruns and Alayna Smardo

Booster Club in Memory of Todd Smith: Alison Dyer

Floyd J. Tilton VFW, Post 3878: Wyatt Worthington and Savanna Wilson

Auxiliary to the Floyd J. Tilton VFW: Wyatt Worthington and Savanna Wilson

William E. Eickman Memorial: Philip Winters

RTHS Agriculture Foundation: Alayna Smardo

Denise H. Moore Memorial: Isabella Biggs

Rochelle Wrestling Club: Freddie Hernandez

Jane Reineck Memorial: Isabella Biggs

Francis Schumacher Jr. Memorial: Reece Harris

Rock River Chapter - ISPE: Abby Metzger

Chris Roberts: Jaydin Dickey and Savanna Wilson

Shirley and George Smardo Memorial: Alayna Smardo

American Legion Post 403 Arnold Heltness: Alayna Smardo and Hailey Bunger

Rochelle Police Department Tammy Kovacs Memorial: Savanna Wilson

School Resource Officer Jim Jakymiw: Rylin Tabor and Mary Chadwick

Hayden Family: Freddie Hernandez, Hailey Bunger, Emely Hernandez, Cammyla Macias and Ashley Villanueva

John D. Bell Memorial: Samantha Overton

Mariah Avila Memorial: Ashley Lozano-Barragan

StaffQuick Ready-to-work: Gabriel Molgas Baez and Luis Sanchez Fuentes

Kishwaukee College scholarships

Kishwaukee College Presidential Scholars: Hailey Bunger, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Annaliese Koziol and Lilly Rodriguez

Kishwaukee College Academic Achievement Scholars: Ryelee Bogle, Ashley Dickey, Jaydin Dickey, Emely Hernandez, Cammyla Macias, Elijah Mayen, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Madigan Williams

Kishwaukee College Dual Credit Scholars: Ryelee Bogle, Carmela Bright, Hailey Bunger, Kyrie Cragin, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Ashley Dickey, Jaydin Dickey, Emely Hernandez, Samuel Higueros, Brittany Ibarra, Annaliese Koziol, Cammyla Macias, Amanda Martin, Elijah Mayen, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Andres Ortega, Nohema Ortiz, Maycie Powell, Lilly Rodriguez, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, William Sunderlin, Abril Tenorio, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Madigan Williams

Kishwaukee College Foundation Scholarships

Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Endowment: Ryelee Bogle and Hailey Bunger

Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Elijay Mayen

Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Ashley Villanueva

Emma Anderson Scholarship: Addison Bingham, Ashley Lozano-Barragan, Alayna Smardo and Madigan Williams

Robert & Norma Wildenradt Endowment for Nursing: Madigan Williams

Vernon & Dorothy Smith Scholarship - Hailey Bunger

Students were also recognized for receiving institutional and other scholarships. This year those scholarships and monetary awards exceeded the $1.3 million mark. Those students reporting these scholarships included Isabella Biggs, Abigail Bozinovich, Carmela Bright, Meredith Bruns, Mary Chadwick, Keirra Clark, Jaydin Dickey, Kyler Dickson, Bobbie Henning, Brooklyn Hull, Andrew Johnson, Jayme Kopec, Connor Macklin, Jorge Martinez, Christian Mascote, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Hugo Munoz, Kyla Roose, Madigan Williams and Philip Winters

Awards

President’s Education Award: Isabella Biggs, Hailey Bunger, Kyrie Cragin, Ethan David, Kyler Dickson, Sean Dorwaldt, Alexander Foster, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Bobbie Henning, Miles Hunley, Annaliese Koziol, Connor Macklin, Andrew Nuyen, Cambrey Rodeghero, Kyla Roose, Levi Waddle, Madigan Williams, Philip Winters and Wyatt Worthington

Illinois State Scholars: Isabella Biggs, Hailey Bunger, Mary Chadwick, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Kyler Dickson, Alexander Foster, Benjamin Foster, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Bobbie Henning, Miles Hunley, Annaliese Koziol, Connor Macklin, Cambrey Rodeghero, Lilly Rodriguez, Philip Winters and Wyatt Worthington

Principal’s Leadership Award: Ashley Villanueva

SAR Good Citizen: Wyatt Worthington

DAR Good Citizen: Kyler Dickson

ICTM Student of the Year Award: Mark Green

ISTA Student of the Year Award: Bobbie Henning

National Technical Honors Society: KeiLana Clark, Ethan David, Sean Dorwaldt, Savannah Elshoff, Alanna Flamer, Karina Hernandez, Andrew Johnson, Arturo Lopez, Ashley Lopez, Ashley Lozano-Barragan and Leslie Molina-Tobias

The Silver Service Program honors those students who volunteer their time and talents in service-based ways. The Silver Service Honor Cord is presented to any senior who volunteered at least 400 hours during their four years at RTHS. Silver Cord recipients are Isabella Biggs, Addison Bingham, Ryelee Bogle, Meredith Bruns, Hailey Bunger, Jaydin Dickey, Kyler Dickson, Alison Dyer, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Audyn Kemp, Macy Lewis, Emori Mickley, Gabriel Molgas, Hailey Newlun, Maycie Powell, Cambrey Rodeghero, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Levi Waddle