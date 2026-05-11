Rochelle Township High School holds Honors Night for Class of 2026

Rochelle Township High School held its annual Honors Night for the Class of 2026 on May 4.
Students were honored for their work, dedication and academic achievement. Together, they earned over $175,000 in local scholarships, along with more than $1.3 million in institutional awards.
Individual scholarship recipients
Alumni Association scholarship recipients
- Class of 1964: Connor Macklin
- Class of 1953: Matilda Gonser
- Class of 1972: Van Gerber
- Larry Casey Memorial: Alayna Smardo
- Virginia Ravnaas Memorial: Keirra Clark
- Ward Miller Memorial: Abby Bozinovich
- Mabel Miller Memorial: Wyatt Worthington
- Dr. CE Motlong Memorial: Alison Dyer
- Pearl Motlong Memorial: Macy Lewis
- Mr./Mrs. Willard Klewin Family: Levi Waddle
- Willard Gieske Memorial: Brooklyn Hull
- Marguerite Thomas Memorial: Carmella Bright
- Richard Family Math/Science: Mark Green
- Richards Family/Vocational: Tegan Auld
- Richards Family/Vocational: Ethan David
- Keith Wehner Memorial: Abril Tenorio
- Tom Carmichael Memorial: Van Gerber
- Christopher Heisner Memorial: Bobbie Henning
- Sandra Colwill Memorial: Meredith Bruns
- Stanley Ohlson Memorial: Ashley Villanueva and Cambrey Rodeghero
- John M. Roe Memorial: Rylie Thomas
- Prabhakar Family: Emely Hernandez
- William Parsons Memorial: Kyler Dickson
- Don Romes: Freddie Hernandez
- General alumni scholarship recipients: Addison Bingham, Jaydin Dickey, Zach Dreska, Sam Higueros, Rylin Tabor, Ryelee Bogle, Brode Metzger, Ian Metzger, Lilly Rodriguez and Aubry Simms
- RTHS Education Association: Christian Mascote
- Steve Tobler Memorial: Macy Lewis and Katie Toczylowski
- Leonard Carmichael Community Service: Hailey Bunger
- Tyler Smith Memorial: Valerie Saldana and Ellyse Dalen
- Curtis Clegg Memorial: Savanna Wilson
- John Havens Memorial/ Kiwanis Golden K: Bobbie Henning
- Charles Engel Rochelle Rotary: Cambrey Rodeghero
- Ed Fenwick Memorial: Freddie Hernandez
- Rochelle Lions Club: Jaydin Dickey and Savanna Wilson
- Lions Club in Memory of Dr. Joe Thiele: Ashley Villanueva
- Olivia Heitter Memorial: Ellyse Dalen, Alayna Smardo, Hailey Bunger, Reece Harris, Aubry Simms and Connor Macklin
- Rochelle Hospital Auxiliary: Madigan Williams and Meredith Bruns
- Rochelle Junior Tackle: Ryelee Bogle and Brode Metzger
- Constellation Corporation-Byron Station: Mark Green
- Rochelle Masonic Lodge: Corrie Hill, Savanna Wilson and Teagan Auld
- Rochelle Fire Department: Macy Lewis
- Richard Barth Memorial: Elijah Mayen and Kyler Dickson
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists: Mary Chadwick
- ELLOS: Valerie Saldana
- BPAC: Valerie Saldana, Lilly Rodriguez and Emely Hernandez
- Central Bank: Hailey Bunger and Freddie Hernandez
- First State Bank: Ryelee Bogle
- Rochelle Chamber of Commerce: Meredith Bruns and Alana Anderson
- Rochelle Athletic Booster Club: Mark Green, Isabella Biggs, Meredith Bruns and Alayna Smardo
- Booster Club in Memory of Todd Smith: Alison Dyer
- Floyd J. Tilton VFW, Post 3878: Wyatt Worthington and Savanna Wilson
- Auxiliary to the Floyd J. Tilton VFW: Wyatt Worthington and Savanna Wilson
- William E. Eickman Memorial: Philip Winters
- RTHS Agriculture Foundation: Alayna Smardo
- Denise H. Moore Memorial: Isabella Biggs
- Rochelle Wrestling Club: Freddie Hernandez
- Jane Reineck Memorial: Isabella Biggs
- Francis Schumacher Jr. Memorial: Reece Harris
- Rock River Chapter - ISPE: Abby Metzger
- Chris Roberts: Jaydin Dickey and Savanna Wilson
- Shirley and George Smardo Memorial: Alayna Smardo
- American Legion Post 403 Arnold Heltness: Alayna Smardo and Hailey Bunger
- Rochelle Police Department Tammy Kovacs Memorial: Savanna Wilson
- School Resource Officer Jim Jakymiw: Rylin Tabor and Mary Chadwick
- Hayden Family: Freddie Hernandez, Hailey Bunger, Emely Hernandez, Cammyla Macias and Ashley Villanueva
- John D. Bell Memorial: Samantha Overton
- Mariah Avila Memorial: Ashley Lozano-Barragan
- StaffQuick Ready-to-work: Gabriel Molgas Baez and Luis Sanchez Fuentes
Kishwaukee College scholarships
- Kishwaukee College Presidential Scholars: Hailey Bunger, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Annaliese Koziol and Lilly Rodriguez
- Kishwaukee College Academic Achievement Scholars: Ryelee Bogle, Ashley Dickey, Jaydin Dickey, Emely Hernandez, Cammyla Macias, Elijah Mayen, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Madigan Williams
- Kishwaukee College Dual Credit Scholars: Ryelee Bogle, Carmela Bright, Hailey Bunger, Kyrie Cragin, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Ashley Dickey, Jaydin Dickey, Emely Hernandez, Samuel Higueros, Brittany Ibarra, Annaliese Koziol, Cammyla Macias, Amanda Martin, Elijah Mayen, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Andres Ortega, Nohema Ortiz, Maycie Powell, Lilly Rodriguez, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, William Sunderlin, Abril Tenorio, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Madigan Williams
Kishwaukee College Foundation Scholarships
- Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Endowment: Ryelee Bogle and Hailey Bunger
- Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Elijay Mayen
- Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Ashley Villanueva
- Emma Anderson Scholarship: Addison Bingham, Ashley Lozano-Barragan, Alayna Smardo and Madigan Williams
- Robert & Norma Wildenradt Endowment for Nursing: Madigan Williams
- Vernon & Dorothy Smith Scholarship - Hailey Bunger
Students were also recognized for receiving institutional and other scholarships. This year those scholarships and monetary awards exceeded the $1.3 million mark. Those students reporting these scholarships included Isabella Biggs, Abigail Bozinovich, Carmela Bright, Meredith Bruns, Mary Chadwick, Keirra Clark, Jaydin Dickey, Kyler Dickson, Bobbie Henning, Brooklyn Hull, Andrew Johnson, Jayme Kopec, Connor Macklin, Jorge Martinez, Christian Mascote, Emori Mickley, Caleb Mortensen, Hugo Munoz, Kyla Roose, Madigan Williams and Philip Winters
Awards
- President’s Education Award: Isabella Biggs, Hailey Bunger, Kyrie Cragin, Ethan David, Kyler Dickson, Sean Dorwaldt, Alexander Foster, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Bobbie Henning, Miles Hunley, Annaliese Koziol, Connor Macklin, Andrew Nuyen, Cambrey Rodeghero, Kyla Roose, Levi Waddle, Madigan Williams, Philip Winters and Wyatt Worthington
- Illinois State Scholars: Isabella Biggs, Hailey Bunger, Mary Chadwick, Ellyse Dalen, Ethan David, Kyler Dickson, Alexander Foster, Benjamin Foster, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Bobbie Henning, Miles Hunley, Annaliese Koziol, Connor Macklin, Cambrey Rodeghero, Lilly Rodriguez, Philip Winters and Wyatt Worthington
- Principal’s Leadership Award: Ashley Villanueva
- SAR Good Citizen: Wyatt Worthington
- DAR Good Citizen: Kyler Dickson
- ICTM Student of the Year Award: Mark Green
- ISTA Student of the Year Award: Bobbie Henning
- National Technical Honors Society: KeiLana Clark, Ethan David, Sean Dorwaldt, Savannah Elshoff, Alanna Flamer, Karina Hernandez, Andrew Johnson, Arturo Lopez, Ashley Lopez, Ashley Lozano-Barragan and Leslie Molina-Tobias
The Silver Service Program honors those students who volunteer their time and talents in service-based ways. The Silver Service Honor Cord is presented to any senior who volunteered at least 400 hours during their four years at RTHS. Silver Cord recipients are Isabella Biggs, Addison Bingham, Ryelee Bogle, Meredith Bruns, Hailey Bunger, Jaydin Dickey, Kyler Dickson, Alison Dyer, Matilda Gonser, Mark Green, Audyn Kemp, Macy Lewis, Emori Mickley, Gabriel Molgas, Hailey Newlun, Maycie Powell, Cambrey Rodeghero, Aubry Simms, Alayna Smardo, Rylie Thomas, Laila Vazquez, Ashley Villanueva and Levi Waddle