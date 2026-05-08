Byron Township planning and zoning commission accepting applications for seat opening

The planning and zoning commission committee of Byron Township is accepting applications to fill an opening on the committee.

Applicants need to be a resident of Byron Township. Mandatory meetings are held twice per year and as zoning requests arise, the committee is also responsible for reviewing and making recommendations of the comprehensive plan.

This is a non-compensated position. Applications can be picked up at the Byron Township office at 507 N. Colfax St. Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Applications are due back to the office by June 1 and can be mailed or dropped off at the office. The mailing address is 507 N. Colfax St.

After applications are received, an interview may be scheduled to select an appropriate candidate requiring general board approval and ultimately sworn in by the township supervisor.