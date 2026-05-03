Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Rock River Center activities include Morning Mug Club, dice games

On June 21, the Rock River Center in Oregon held a 50th anniversary celebration open house.

Rock River Center is a resource center in Oregon. (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rock River Center is a resource center in Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

Morning Mug Club

May 12: 10-11:15 a.m.

Houseplant propagation

May 13: 10-11 a.m. Registration required by May 7. Class size is limited.

Dice games

May 14: 10-11:15 a.m.

Outing of the month

May 14: Midway Village & Museum. Lunch afterward at Sunrise in Byron. Register by May 11.

Zach Percell of TNZ Magic

June 1: 10-11 a.m. Registration is required by May 27.

The center is located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.

OregonOgle CountyLocal NewsSeniorsSenior CitizensOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois