Rock River Center activities include Morning Mug Club, dice games

Rock River Center is a resource center in Oregon. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rock River Center is a resource center in Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

Morning Mug Club

May 12: 10-11:15 a.m.

Houseplant propagation

May 13: 10-11 a.m. Registration required by May 7. Class size is limited.

Dice games

May 14: 10-11:15 a.m.

Outing of the month

May 14: Midway Village & Museum. Lunch afterward at Sunrise in Byron. Register by May 11.

Zach Percell of TNZ Magic

June 1: 10-11 a.m. Registration is required by May 27.

The center is located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.