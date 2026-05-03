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Ogle County News

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group to meet at Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street.

An Alzheimer’s caregiver support group will meet Thursday, May 7, at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., a group meets to play in the center’s coffee shop.

Support group

An Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Join in for discussion and support if you are taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month there will be a special celebration.

Mt. MorrisOgle CountyLocal NewsSeniorsSenior CitizensOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois