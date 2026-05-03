Alzheimer’s caregiver support group to meet at Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center

An Alzheimer’s caregiver support group will meet Thursday, May 7, at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., a group meets to play in the center’s coffee shop.

Support group

An Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Join in for discussion and support if you are taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month there will be a special celebration.