Judge denies Rochelle man’s request for pretrial release

An Ogle County judge has denied a Rochelle man’s request to be released from the Ogle County Jail following his arrest for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Caleb Esterday, 19, was arrested April 29 by Ogle County sheriff’s detectives after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 5000 block of South Forester Drive in rural Rochelle.

Esterday was officially charged April 30 by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of dissemination of child pornography – Class X felonies – and two counts of possession of child pornography – Class 2 felonies.

The charges accuse Esterday of possessing and disseminating images of the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 on Sept. 11.

Esterday appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court on April 30 and through his attorney, Aaron Buscemi of Rockford, petitioned Judge Russell Crull for pretrial release, asking to be released from jail as his case proceeds through the court system.

Crull denied that request, returning Esterday to the Ogle County Jail. According to court documents, Crull said he denied pretrial release due to Esterday’s access to the internet and “his level of sophistication in doing so.”

Esterday can appeal that decision at upcoming court hearings.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the arrests were made “after a lengthy investigation into child pornography.”

Esterday is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m., May 6 for a preliminary hearing. That hearing will be held in front of Judge Anthony Peska.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Class 2 felonies carry a maximum penalty of 3-7 years in prison.