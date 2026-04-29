Flagg-Rochelle Public Library will be closed during May for HVAC work, curbside service available

The Flagg-Rochelle Public Library in Rochelle will be closed to patrons throughout May as it installs a new HVAC system, Director Sarah Flanagan said April 28.

To ensure continuation of services, the library will offer curbside service for materials from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. There will be no curbside service on Saturdays. Curbside hours may vary based on the progress of work each day. Curbside parking spots will be located in front of the library.

All previously scheduled programs at the library for May have been canceled or rescheduled, with the exception of Rochelle Green Thumbs 4-H Club. The library will provide further updates on opening on its social media channels as information becomes available. Those with questions can call the library at 815-562-3431 or email rochellereaders@gmail.com.

Flanagan said the project has been in the works for a number of months due to issues with the library’s current 1989 air handler.

“We knew last summer that we were going to need a new HVAC,” Flanagan said. “When it gets hot outside, it gets hot in the library. It’s time to upgrade and it needs some other parts that can’t be purchased anymore. Our heat still works OK. Downstairs in the sub basement, there are large air-handling ducts. Those have to be taken out the side of the building and that will entail shutting off electricity and water. We will not be able to have the public in here with those conditions.”

The library’s wifi will still be available to patrons who want to remain outdoors. The library wanted to continue to offer what services it can to patrons while it is closed, Flanagan said. The inter-fund library loan service will still be offered online and materials can be picked up curbside.

Those who need curbside service after 6:30 p.m. can call the library to make accommodations, Flanagan said.

“It will be hard to not have patrons in here for a full month,” Flanagan said. “We love our patrons. We see a lot of them a few times a week. They come in to check out books and use the computers and we talk with them and visit. For us not to have them in here is a huge deal. But for the safety of patrons and staff, it will be better to be closed.”

The library hopes to reopen by the end of May. Plans are in place for its summer reading program to start June 1. The theme for the program this year is “Plant a Seed: Read”.

Flanagan said she’s looking forward to getting the HVAC work wrapped up and having better control of the temperature throughout the building.

“It’s a big building, over 20,000 square feet,” Flanagan said. “Getting the temperature right is always a challenge. This should have better controls and we should be able to have a better handle on that. I’m really hoping our electric bill goes down. It should be a lot more efficient and able to run a lot smoother than what we have now. It will be nice and cool in here. If we have a really hot summer, it will be nice for people to come in here and sit and read and enjoy the cool.”

Flanagan thanked the community for its patience while the work takes place this May.

“The Rochelle community has always been very supportive of our library and we’re very grateful for that and our patrons,” Flanagan said. “I hope they all understand. We’ll get things back to normal here as fast as we can. And we’ll have something new and exciting.”