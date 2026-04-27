Polo Public Library events in May include book clubs, game groups

The Polo Public Library recently released its schedule of events for May.

Youth/adult programs

Stay & Play

Thursday afternoons at 3:15 p.m.: For ages pre-K and up, the sessions include social time for the littles and grown ups, many hands-on activities, arts, music, storytime and snacks.

Dungeons & Dragons for teens

Thursdays at 5 p.m.: Teens and adults are welcome to come and play.

Homeschool game day

Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.: One Friday a month, join in to meet with other homeschool families and make new friends while playing games.

Adult monthly programs

Senior game group

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.: The library provides board and card games plus puzzles, or bring your own.

Book clubs

Book discussion

Second Fridays, May 8, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Senior Center: Book discussion will be “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. June’s book discussion will be “I Know What You Bid Last Summer” by Sherry Harris.

Book 2 movie

Third Thursdays, May 21, at 11 a.m. at the Polo Senior Center: Book 2 movie. Book discussion will be “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodson Burnett. June’s book discussion will be “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand.

Book discussion

May 18 at 1 p.m. at the Polo Library: Book discussion will be “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict. June’s book discussion will be “Everyone is Watching” by Heather Gudenkauf. (This is usually on the fourth Monday of the month, but is on the third Monday in May due to Memorial Day)

Weekly book discussion on Book Chat

Through Facebook or Instagram. Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy

First Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon monthly: Genealogy assistance. Donna Baumann will be present to help with genealogy questions or to research genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra

First and third Tuesdays, May 5 and 19, from 6-7 p.m.: This is a choreographed fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and an exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka

Fourth Wednesdays, May 27, 6-7 p.m., downstairs in the children’s library area: You are encouraged to bring your own yoga mat. Registration is suggested; space is limited.

Pinterest crafts

Wednesday, May 13, 5:30-7 p.m: Signup is required. Call the library at 815-946-2713 or text 815-677-3586. This month’s project: Planting seeds and flower bookmarks.

Special note

The library will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services it offers and for the latest public events held at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.