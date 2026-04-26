Forreston FFA donates to Forreston Food Pantry through Harvest for All initiative

The Forreston FFA recently presented a donation to the Polo Food Pantry. From left to right: Zak Glick, Cylee Kirchner and Peggy and Fred Schneiderman. (Photo provided by Kelley Parks)

The Forreston FFA Chapter recently announced the success of its newly implemented “Harvest for All” program, an initiative designed to give back to the local community while promoting service, leadership and agricultural awareness among its members.

“Harvest for All” was launched in August 2025 as a chapter-wide effort to raise funds and support a local charity. The program emphasizes community service and giving back. Through a series of student-led events and fundraisers, Forreston FFA members worked together to make an impact.

Over the course of several months, chapter members organized and participated in multiple fundraising activities. One of the activities was the dunk tank at Forreston’s annual Sauerkraut Days. Community members purchased tickets for the chance to dunk teachers and FFA members. The event drew a large crowd but also created a fun opportunity to bring the community together.

In addition to Sauerkraut Days, Forreston FFA hosted a fall fundraiser during the homecoming football game, where members sold apple cider and apple cider donuts from a local orchard, Selmi’s. Members were involved in every aspect of the process, from preparation and setup to sales and customer engagement, gaining hands-on experience.

Another component of the Harvest for All program took place during National FFA Week with the “Make Change Happen” fundraiser. This activity encouraged friendly competition among all grades, as participants donated spare change to support the cause. The fundraiser not only helped raise awareness about the initiative but also had a fun outcome. The FFA officers were pied in the face at an all-school assembly by the teachers, who came back and won the whole fundraiser.

Through these combined efforts, the Forreston FFA Chapter raised a total of $1,604.36 for the Forreston Food Pantry. The funds will go toward buying more food and supplies, directly benefiting members of the Forreston.

The owners of the pantry, Fred and Peggy Schneiderman, gave a tour to the members who went to present the check. They enjoyed learning about the process of buying their food. They also do not just supply food, but offer laundry detergent, dish soap, toilet paper and other common household necessities.

A junior in the Forreston FFA chapter, Zakary Glick, was one of the members who presented the check.

“Before going to the pantry, I was unaware of all of the work that went into the process of their operation,” Glick said. “I now have a deeper appreciation for all of the work they do for our community.”

Harvest for All highlights the connection between the Forreston FFA Chapter, the county farm bureau, and the community it serves.

The Forreston FFA Chapter extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the Harvest for All program, including community members, local businesses and school staff.