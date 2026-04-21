Kings Elementary School students receive awards through Kiwanis Golden K BUGS program

Kings Elementary School students received awards at an event at the school on April 17 through the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K BUGS (Bringing Up Grades) program. (Photo provided by Dennis Swinton)

Kings Elementary School students received awards at an event at the school April 17 through the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K BUGS (Bringing Up Grades) program.

BUGS is an awards program where students study to improve their grades. The event featured First State Bank Branch Manager Ashley Scarbrough as a guest speaker. First State Bank provided the award funds for the school’s recipients.

Two students received $2 commemorative bills. Six students received $50 bills. Students also received a certificate of recognition and a dollar coin.

Kiwanis Golden K Members Dennis Swinton and Larry Johnson co-chair the BUGS project.