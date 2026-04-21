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Ogle County News

Kings Elementary School students receive awards through Kiwanis Golden K BUGS program

Kings Elementary School students received awards at an event at the school on April 17 through the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K BUGS (Bringing Up Grades) program.

Kings Elementary School students received awards at an event at the school on April 17 through the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K BUGS (Bringing Up Grades) program. (Photo provided by Dennis Swinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

Kings Elementary School students received awards at an event at the school April 17 through the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K BUGS (Bringing Up Grades) program.

BUGS is an awards program where students study to improve their grades. The event featured First State Bank Branch Manager Ashley Scarbrough as a guest speaker. First State Bank provided the award funds for the school’s recipients.

Two students received $2 commemorative bills. Six students received $50 bills. Students also received a certificate of recognition and a dollar coin.

Kiwanis Golden K Members Dennis Swinton and Larry Johnson co-chair the BUGS project.

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