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Ogle County News

Rock River Center activities include blood drive, houseplant propagation session

On June 21, the Rock River Center in Oregon held a 50th anniversary celebration open house.

The Rock River Center in Oregon (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rock River Center is a resource center at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to senior citizens.

Blood drive

May 4: Drive time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors are currently being scheduled. If you have questions or would like to donate blood, contact Deb at Rock River Center at 815-732-3252.

Houseplant propagation

10 to 11 a.m. May 13: The last day to register is May 7. Class size is limited.

Save the date

Zack Percell of TNZ Magic will be at the center from 10 to 11 a.m. June 1. Registration will be required in May.

OregonOgle CountyLocal NewsSenior CitizensSeniorsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

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