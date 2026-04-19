Woods Equipment in Oregon marks 80th anniversary with financial contributions

The Woods Brothers – (from left) Keith, Leonard and Mervel – pose for a 1951 photo next to one of their machines at its Oregon facility. As part of its 80th anniversary celebration, Woods Equipment of Oregon is making financial contributions to agriculture programs at six universities and three local organizations across the Midwest. (Photo provided by Woods Equipment)

As part of its 80th anniversary celebration, Woods Equipment of Oregon is making financial contributions to agriculture programs at six universities and three local organizations across the Midwest.

“For 80 years, our equipment has worked alongside farmers and the next generation of land stewards,” Jillian Love, marketing manager at Woods Equipment, said. “These partnerships are our way of giving back and making sure there is a next generation ready to carry that work forward.”

The timing of the 80th milestone aligns with a looming talent crisis for U.S. agriculture, which is what inspired Woods to dedicate its anniversary contributions to support future farmers and land stewards across the country. Experts project that agriculture-trained graduates will fill about 48% of food and agriculture job openings expected each year through 2030 – a gap that threatens the future of American farming.

To help close the gap, Woods has pursued opportunities to make investments in 2026 that will help raise the next generation of the industry.

“Programs like student-run farms, apprenticeship tracks and youth organizations give students real-world experience they can’t get from a textbook alone,” Derek Paulsen, vice president and general manager of Woods Equipment, said. “By supporting these efforts and organizations in our own community, we’re helping students build skills that will sustain farms, municipalities and rural communities for decades to come.”

In April, Woods provided $2,000 donations to Ogle County 4-H and Oregon Community High School, two local organizations that have supported youth agricultural education for generations. A third local partner will be selected by Woods team members during the company’s April 23 anniversary celebration.

In June, Woods will sponsor the scholarship fund’s annual Golf Classic and provide support for the university’s student-run farm. They will also make a direct contribution to the Harvey S. Woods Scholarship Fund, supporting students studying agriculture and horticulture.

Woods will participate in UW–Madison’s Turfgrass Association Field Day in August, offering hands-on equipment experience for students, faculty and industry partners. They will also provide tuition support for students enrolled in the Turfgrass Apprenticeship Program (TAP) and deliver a guest lecture led by Woods subject matter experts this fall.

Woods will make a direct contribution to The Student Farm at The Ohio State University, supporting student-led growing operations focused on sustainable food production and agricultural entrepreneurship. They will also welcome OSU students to their booth at the 2026 Ohio Farm Science Review.

In October, Woods will sponsor K-State’s Celebrate Agriculture Day and provide support to Willow Lake Student Farm, a student-operated enterprise that gives future Kansas farmers hands-on experience in production agriculture and agribusiness.

Woods will support two scholarships for students entering the Agriculture Technology program at St. Clair County Community College, in partnership with Michigan State University. The scholarships will support students pursuing an Agricultural Operations certificate and represent a new collaboration focused on expanding access to technical agriculture education.

At the University of Missouri, Woods will support the Torq’n Tigers Quarter Scale Tractor Club, celebrating hands-on engineering and applied learning in agricultural education. Additional support will be provided to the university’s student-run farm later this year.