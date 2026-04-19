Byron Middle School 7th graders donate tie blankets to area organizations

Over 100 seventh grade students from Byron Middle School recently completed a community service project.

Students chose tie-blanket kits in a variety of designs and made the blankets cooperatively with their classmates during a recent community day at BMS. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and UW Health pediatrics/ emergency room departments will receive the blankets.

Next, in writing class, the students each wrote a paragraph about why they should be chosen to deliver the blankets. Finally, 11 students were chosen to deliver the blankets to the various organizations along with Carrie Bell and Amy Bukoski.

“The recent delivery day was very rewarding for all involved,” a BMS news release said. “Special thanks to Stacy Weavel from UW Health and Brooke from Noah’s Ark for taking time out of their busy day to meet with the students and talk about their organizations. Great job, BMS seventh graders! Way to show your Tiger pride in our local and surrounding communities!”