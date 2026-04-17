Rochelle Elementary School Board renews food management contract

Superintendent Jason Harper is shown at the Tuesday, April 14, 2026 meeting of the Rochelle Elementary School District Board of Education. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Elementary School Board on April 14 unanimously approved the renewal of its food management contract with Whitsons Culinary Group.

In recent years, the school board approved a five-year agreement with the food management firm, with an annual renewal option in place. The renewal approved Tuesday saw a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

“At this point we are very pleased with all of the services we’ve been provided,” District Business Manager Kevin Dale said. “We’ve had positive feedback from the community on how things are going. Our recommendation is to continue for the next year.”

Land agreement

The board unanimously approved a land cash agreement extension for one year with Gensler Farms, which has been farming the land on a cash rent agreement since the district purchased the land over 10 years ago. The agreement remained the same as last year, with the tenant agreeing to pay $275 per acre for the 14 tillable acres.

Transportation

The board unanimously approved a bid from Illinois Central School Bus for specialized student transportation services.

Rochelle schools have three specialized bus routes they utilize a third party for, servicing preschool, RMS and Rochelle Township High School students, with current in-house transportation staff unable to fill the routes.

A new law now requires school districts like Rochelle to go out for bid for specialized student transportation services every 10 years. Illinois Central School Bus was the district’s existing provider for the services. Three companies were provided with bid information, but Illinois Central was the only bid received.

The bid approved included a student tracking option for fiscal years 2027-2031.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved changes to certified personnel, including the resignation of Rosaelia Arteaga (kindergarten teacher, end of 2025-2026 school year), the 2026-2027 school year employment of Rey Arteaga (dual language math teacher), Brooke Hurt (fifth grade teacher) and Rebecca Leon (third grade teacher) and the 2026-2027 school year transfers of Jennifer Herrera (first grade dual language to first grade monolingual teacher) and Shelby Sanderson (first grade teacher to second grade teacher).

Also unanimously approved were support staff personnel changes, including the retirement of Dianne Reynolds (paraprofessional, end of 2025-2026 school year) and the employment of Evelyn Gonzalez (bilingual paraprofessional and summer help).

For extracurricular personnel, changes unanimously approved included the resignations of Ben Baar (eighth grade lunch supervisor), John Dobbs (art coordinator), Tracey Lawton (noon detention supervisor/after school sports supervisor/yearbook adviser), Kim Lumzy (girls basketball assistant coach), Stephanie Sampson (eighth grade lunch supervisor) and Jennifer Siebert (fifth grade speech coach) and the employment of Rey Arteaga (volleyball head coach and after school sports supervisor), Ben Baar (noon detention supervisor, split with Chelsey Stolte) and Christine Underwood (yearbook adviser).

Bingo fundraiser

The David Crawford Education Foundation, which supports the elementary school district, will host a bingo night fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Lincoln Elementary School. The free, family event will feature a food truck and guest bingo callers.