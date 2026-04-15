Forreston Lions Club names Easter egg hunt basket winners

The Forreston Lions Club and the Forreston Area Business Association recently sponsored a 2026 Easter egg hunt.
Thanks were given to all who donated the Easter baskets, candy for the Easter egg hunt, the vehicles for the touch-a-truck, the many helpers/volunteers and the Easter bunny.
The winners of the baskets are as follows: Ages 0-2 sponsored by Forreston Car Care - Kashton Kuelling; ages 3-4 sponsored by Jorden Sasscer CPA - Lily Dietrick; ages 5-6 sponsored by Forreston Mutual Insurance Company - Brenlee Sieber; ages 7-8 sponsored by Forreston Methodist Church - Chrislyn Lakota; ages 9-10 - sponsored by Forreston Vet Care - Finley Feldman; ages 11 and older sponsored by First and Main - Abigail Lakota; and family basket - sponsored by Forreston Lions Club - Remington Harvey.