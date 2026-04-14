Rochelle Municipal Utilities earns 3 national APPA awards

Rochelle Municipal Utilities (RMU) has been recognized with three honors from the American Public Power Association (APPA). (Photo provided by the city of Rochelle)

Rochelle Municipal Utilities has been recognized with three honors from the American Public Power Association: the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation, the Excellence in Reliability Award and the Safety Award.

These national recognitions highlight RMU’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient electric service to the Rochelle community, according to a news release.

The RP3 designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key areas: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Utilities earning this designation meet rigorous criteria and are among the top-performing public power providers in the nation.

The Excellence in Reliability Award honors utilities that achieve high levels of system reliability, as measured by industry data and performance metrics. The Safety Award recognizes RMU’s strong culture of safety and its commitment to protecting both employees and the public.

“These awards are a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our entire electric team,” said Blake Toliver, electric superintendent for RMU. “Our crews take great pride in delivering reliable service and maintaining a strong safety culture every day. Being recognized at the national level by APPA is truly an honor.”

Interim City Manager Sam Tesreau praised the utility’s achievement and its impact on the community.

“Rochelle Municipal Utilities continues to set a high standard for public power,” Tesreau said. “These awards reflect the team’s commitment to excellence, innovation and service. Reliable and safe utilities are essential to our residents, businesses and overall quality of life, and RMU consistently delivers on that promise.”

RMU joins a select group of public power utilities nationwide that have earned multiple APPA recognitions in the same year, reinforcing Rochelle’s reputation as a community committed to high-quality infrastructure and service, a news release said.

For more information about Rochelle Municipal Utilities and its services, visit www.rmu.net.